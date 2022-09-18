Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar thwarts a dirty trap on the net and is applauded

Neymar, untenable at the start of the season, must remain focused and serious to carry PSG as he is currently doing. He thwarted a trap on Instagram that could have caused controversy.

Back in great shape with Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the season, Neymar is bringing smiles to the fans and it hasn’t happened for a long time. The smile and the hope too, that of seeing the Brazilian walk on water again, as when he arrived at PSG in 2017, to carry a team of which he was to be the technical leader, and the decisive player in the big appointment. To explain this flashback, several reasons are put forward. The approach of the World Cup seems to multiply its concentration to arrive in very good shape at the end of the autumn. The fact of having been threatened with being fired by Paris SG because of his disappointing contribution to his contract also served as a detonator to bring him back on the right track. But Neymar’s followers who are interested in the smallest detail have also noticed that his less dissolute personal life since he was in a relationship with Bruna Biancardi has certainly helped the Parisian number 10 to stabilize. However, the couple has been shattered in recent weeks, and now the former Barcelona man is single again.

The social media trap





A situation reminiscent of the one where he found himself alone after the end of his long relationship with Bruna Marzequine, and this management of celibacy had been quite stormy. He had found himself in dark stories with encounters on social networks unleashed in the public square, and a complaint for rape, closed without follow-up, from a woman who came specially from Brazil to meet him in a hotel in Paris. Obviously, this experience served Neymar, who got out of the clutches of a deal that could have gone wrong. Indeed, a short exchange between the PSG player and a Brazilian influence named Anna Lis did not remain private for long.

Neymar takes the floor to warn

The young girl, who has 400,000 followers on Instagram for her photos in lascivious poses, published her private exchange with Neymar recently, which could have gotten the Parisian player in trouble, Anna Lis being underage since she is only 17 year. But not only did the discussion remain courteous, since the former Santos prodigy ended the conversation by recalling that he did not intend to get closer to her and that “work came first”, but in addition he wanted to do knowing that publishing private exchanges was a dangerous process on the net. ” You should see the picture she sent me! I’m not like these people but I still show who they are “, explained Neymar, who wanted to let his very many followers know that he thus thwarted messages and trapped photos very regularly.





A few days after the facts and the publication of these explanations, Neymar’s attitude was in any case praised on social networks, especially in Brazil. Being a world star exposes you to many messages of hatred, provocation or illegal proposals, since the young girl in this situation was a minor. But by highlighting his work, that is to say his activity with PSG and by also publicly exposing this problem of social networks, Neymar has been applauded by many Internet users, for whom this possible trap when criticism can rain very quickly on the Brazilian, in his country as in France, was very well dribbled by the Parisian number 10. “There are only haters who hope for a misstep to be able to afford Neymar”, “Neymar is in Champions League mode, finally 100% focused on football”, “that he does not let himself be disturbed by the provocations, we want to continue to see the real Neymar ”, in particular launched Brazilian followers, who know that their number 10 is on a mission with PSG, but also with Brazil for the World Cup.