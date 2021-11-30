Among the many typical products of this period there are several that are able to give great health benefits by delighting the palate. We at ProiezionidiBorsa have often talked about it, exploring the benefits of pumpkin, chestnuts or mushrooms rich in vitamin D. Today, however, we want to focus on a food that despite its small size is a real concentrate of health. For insomnia, let’s try this autumn fruit which would help reduce bad cholesterol. To say this are the experts of Humanitas, who propose very specific analyzes regarding the macronutrients of walnuts. In particular, the data refer to Juglans Regia, the most widespread variety, grown mainly in China, the United States, Romania and Ukraine. We can now find them all year round, but their real season is from September to December.

Nutritional properties of walnuts

For every 100 gr of Juglans Regia we receive 89% lipids, 7% proteins and 4% carbohydrates. Some vitamins and minerals are present in large quantities. The most present is certainly potassium, followed by phosphorus and calcium. As far as vitamins are concerned, the predominant one is certainly vitamin A, even if vitamin E is equally present.

Thanks to this combination of elements, walnuts have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Not only that, but they would also bring benefits for bone health, sleep and for maintaining memory and concentration.

For insomnia, let’s try this autumn fruit which would help reduce bad cholesterol

Among perhaps the most important benefits of this dried fruit, there are certainly those related to the circulatory system. It would seem, in fact, that walnuts are able to reduce total and bad cholesterol. Not only that, but thanks to the nuts the blood vessels would remain more toned and the aggregation of platelets and inflammation markers would be reduced. It also seems that walnuts are useful in preventing some forms of cancer.

Contraindications for the consumption of walnuts

When consuming walnuts, remember that 100 grams correspond to 582 calories. Therefore, we must not exaggerate in the consumption of this precious seed. It may also interfere with the action of some hypothyroidism drugs, such as levothyroxine.

Let us also remember that it is not uncommon to find an allergy to dried fruit, including nuts.

We conclude by specifying that all the information reported here is scientifically supported, but does not replace the opinion of the treating physician.

If we don’t know how to integrate walnuts into our diet, here’s a simple recipe for delicious bread that’s high in fiber and flavor.