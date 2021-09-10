found the perfect Kizaru for live-action

In the last few days there has been a lot of talk about the live-action transposition of one piece, the historic manga battle shonen signed Eiichiro Oda, but despite the cast has already been announced for some time, fans have indulged in finding hypothetical combinations between real actors and characters from the manga, as in the case of Kizaru.

For several years we have been talking about the transposition of the pirate series to real actors. Since 2017, to be honest, and has seen several houses say they are getting the green light from Netflix, with the state of work that already seems to have been resumed for more than a year.

Only a few days ago we had a tangible testimony: through a post on the official social platforms, a photo showed a script of the series, complete with the logo published on the net. Although this is positive, it is difficult for the series to arrive before 2022. Who knows if precisely in the month of July, coinciding with the anniversary of one piece.

Although the cast has been announced for some time, confirming a dubbing in multiple languages ​​and a multicultural cast, the fantasy castings have always represented divertissements by fans and on the web (in particular on Reddit) they have emerged. numerous combinations for the live-action series from One piece, as in the case of a hypothetical Kizaru played by none other than Adam Sandler.

Although the features of the actor very much mirror those of the character, a charisma and badassery that the average public might not expect from Sandler. However it is mandatory to say that the actor’s interpretation in the thriller film Rough Diamonds it was worth the attention of critics and an unjust failure to nominate for an Oscar, so it could hold some surprises in any case.

Little else is known about the progress of the project, at present. As of August 31, filming began in Cape Town, in South Africa, and will not end for 6 months. We will be waiting for further updates.