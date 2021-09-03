Founder Cardano sees greater role of crypto in Afghanistan

On Tuesday the co-creator of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and founder of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) Charles Hoskinson said the role of cryptocurrencies in Afghanistan will be greater following the US withdrawal.

What happened

Hoskinson voiced his comments on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ program.

“I am convinced that this time cryptocurrencies will play a more important role in Afghanistan, in the war for and against the Taliban forces,” said Hoskinson.

In the same interview, Hoskinson also stressed the importance of privacy after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan.

“This [presa del potere da parte dei talebani] it’s a great example of the fact that when the rules change, you retroactively want to make the things you share publicly very, very private. “

Hoskinson cited the example of posting a photo with US troops, stating: “Ten years ago you wouldn’t have thought of anything like that in Afghanistan, but now it’s literally evidence that can be used to execute you.”

The Ethereum co-founder hoped that this would spark an international discussion about privacy and the necessary tools, which he believes are closely linked to “our industry”.

Because it is important

On August 15, chaos occurred in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul, with people frantically trying to withdraw their life savings from banks.

At the time, the event drew comments from many figures within the cryptocurrency industry about the usefulness of coins as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in such a situation.

Furthermore, some commentators have argued that such a situation would not have occurred if governments had adopted decentralized money from the start.

Earlier this month, Hoskinson said Cardano is a “strong advocate of quality human rights”, and that he would not build identity solutions in countries that boast “an onerous record of very significant institutional violations.”

The mathematician-founder of Cardano believed in fact that local authorities could have abused such solutions.

Price movement

At the time of publication, ETH was up 8.72% daily to $ 3,751.03 and ADA was up 8.6% to $ 3.01.