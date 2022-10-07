four-man defense, Neymar, fatigue…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Friday, October 7, 2022. The possibility of a return to a four-defender scheme, the defensive efforts of Neymar Jr, concerns for the pistons and the first signs of fatigue…

In today’s edition, The Team wonders if the injury to the hamstrings of Nuno Mendes (between 3 and 4 weeks of absence) would not grow Christophe Galtier to change the game system with a move to a four-man defense. An idea that could germinate in the head of the Parisian coach. With two major injuries in the defensive sector (Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes), the French technician will have to manage his workforce and is already tinkering with the tenure of Danilo Pereira in the rear. Furthermore, John Bernata natural replacement for Nuno Mendes in the position of left side, lack of rhythm for this role of piston while there are still 9 matches to play until the world Cup. If the main idea of ​​this three-man defense could make it possible to benefit from the experience of Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramosit is clear “that no one has really brought guarantees of infallibility, not even the Brazilian captain whose numerous gestures of annoyance on the ground testify to a lack of serenity. »

Thus, the switch to a four-man defense could allow for a better technical relationship between players and better alignments on the pitch. But it remains to be seen who will be the collateral victim of this change which should, a priori, be played out between Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe. Since the start of the season, Christophe Galtier has, on several occasions, submitted the idea of ​​incorporating another midfielder into his midfield, which would allow Renato Sanches Where Fabian Ruiz to have a chance of making the starting XI. Especially since the match against Benfica Lisbon in Champions League confirmed the Parisian imbalance, “which spawned considerable effort from the duo Verratti-Vitinha. » Finally, these various changes would also push Christophe Galtier to reorganize his schema for MNM with Neymar to the left, Kylian Mbappe in the axis and Lionel Messi to the right.

The sports daily also highlights the defensive replacements made by Neymar Jr since the start of the season. Efforts that have also been seen against the Benfica Lisbon (1-1) in Champions League. The Brazilian “shows a certain rigor in the withdrawal to the loss of the ball, to which he seemed foreign until then”finds THE. And his efforts to get back into his left lane were important against the Portuguese club and this is reflected in the statistics. Parisian number 10 traveled 10.6 km, 2 km more than Kylian Mbappe and 3 more than Lionel Messi. On top of that, the 30-year-old has won the majority of his defensive duels (3/5), far more than his two attacking friends combined. And these efforts for defensive tasks have been made since the start of the season. Indeed, in 3 matches of Champions League, Neymar Jr covered 30.1 km, or just over 10 km per game.

But it also has consequences for the Brazilian who touches more balls in his half and loses more in his own half. He was notably at fault on the equalizer of the Benfica with a loss of ball in his court. In addition, with his energy spent on defensive tasks, the Brazilian international can, at times, lack lucidity in certain choices. “It may be the price to pay for having a better balanced block than it was in the past. »

On his side, The Parisian highlights the difficulties encountered by the pistons for a few weeks. And the wound of Nuno Mendes as well as the difficulties ofAshraf Hakimi raise questions while the meetings will follow one another until the world Cup (November 20 to December 18). However, this system of three defenders with full-backs placed quite high on the pitch had been expected since last season and was put in place by Christophe Galtier from the start of his mandate last summer. But while 9 matches are still on the program, the injury of Nuno Mendes and the level displayed by Ashraf Hakimi worry. The last city fails to fully express its full potential, while John Bernat will have to replace the Portuguese for several weeks. However, the 23-year-old Moroccan was to be one of the beneficiaries of this 3-4-3 scheme with a higher placement on the pitch. But the former Interiste “finds it difficult to exist at times” and the Parisian game leans more on the left side. Facing Benfica Lisbonthe right piston was too irregular as it has been since the start of the season. “His inconstancy has been identified for some time as a major axis of progress”highlighted LP. Moreover, the pair it forms on the right with Sergio Ramos shows gaps when the pace picks up.

Regarding the left side, the PSG will have to do without Nuno Mendes between three and four weeks. Examinations taken on Thursday morning revealed a hamstring injury. Thus, he is already forfeited for the next matches and in particular the return confrontation against Benfica (October 11) or the Classico (16) against Olympique de Marseille. This injury will force Christophe Galtier to pull the rope with John Bernat. Having returned from a serious knee injury a year ago, the Spaniard is seen as the natural replacement for Nuno Mendes. Returned during the game against the Benfica this Wednesday, he played his first match of Champions League since the Final 8 finale in August 2020. “If no one doubts his ability to animate the left side, the question arises on how he will digest the sequence of meetings to come. » Indeed, since his return from injury, the 29-year-old has never chained more than four starts in a row. And in the event of a physical glitch, the PSG will have no other alternative solution, especially since the return of Presnel Kimpembe is not expected before the end of October.

Finally, the Ile-de-France daily underlines the first visible signs of fatigue in the workforce of the PSGas evidenced by the request for Lionel Messi to go out during the match against the Benfica Lisbon. Indeed, the Parisians are launched in a marathon of matches until the world Cup which starts in a little over a month. Thus, the organism of the players will be solicited and the management will have to be important in order not to suffer many injuries like those of Presnel Kimpembe and more recently Nuno Mendes. Two significant absences in a sparsely provided game sector. With the exception of Gigio Donnarumma and Marco Verratti (italy is not qualified for the World), all the other members of the Parisian eleven have the objective of taking the direction of the Qatar. Thereby, “The need for replacements is becoming more and more felt. » Currently, nine outfield players exceed 800 minutes of play.

But the substitutes (Nordi Mukiele, John Bernat, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Pablo Sarabia and Hugo Ekitike) will soon be in greater demand, as was the case with OGC Nice and probably this weekend against the Reims Stadium. Exceptional since the start of the season, Neymar Jr embodies this physical wear and tear for a few matches. Indeed, the Brazilian has not scored for three meetings with Paris (but still made two assists) and made a few technical errors. “Fortunately for the Rouge et Bleu, if Neymar must blow, there is still Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. And that’s what limits the worries “concludes The Parisian.