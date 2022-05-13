FREE FIRE | Today’s Codes Thursday May 12, 2022 – Free Rewards

success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fireyou have received daily new codes for Today Thursday May 12, 2022. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards various in your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and for this reason the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get them, hurry up, in this news we share them everyone.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Thursday May 12, 2022

These are the valid codes for today May 12, 2022 in Europe:

FFYW2WFJC7EQ

FFT6YDD55LS4

FFRVQU1LWHC4

FFFP1XEPQPOK

FFQTVA5RK7H5

FFZ2775DRVZF

FF0D2ONIC4DG

FFSQOGUYNEM3

FFUSRHJME2B1

FFP3XRT0NX9H

FFAMIFP2AA9D

FF0QIH96MD9V

FFI8QSIRO76X

FFZPC8R8J51W

FFP54ZKFEPCS

These are the valid codes for today May 12, 2022 in Mexico:

FF0LZB6M3CCU

FF14MUD61ST8

FFEM8YJ05U9E

FFVWBH2GWI5F

FFJPPKQ90IOJ

FFHO1I0XRM4S

FFSGLE0IMATT

FFNJ1BJ46N45

FFVCWUX3B33U

FFUGLK664NAQ

FFFEDP0QN39P

FFQX24A1VFSK

FF73Q0T4QGKG

FFAN5WIA7FGM

FF2YR9BEIQZX

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for a whole day from publication, while others are valid for no more than an hour or two.

Most of the Free Fire unlocked codes contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that the codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game application, but rather you have to visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After login: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized). When the code has been confirmed successfully: You will receive a congratulations message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours due to various factors).

Remember that each Free Fire code can only be redeemed once on account.

free fire is a free Battle Royale found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.