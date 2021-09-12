Friends, the new photos of Jennifer Aniston from the reunion set: “They warm my heart”

The wave of nostalgia and emotionality that overwhelmed the spectators of the highly anticipated reunion of Friends, which saw the six protagonists of the sitcom come together on stage seventeen years after the last time. Jennifer Aniston herself is still in this mood, as her latest post on Instagram also demonstrates.

The actress, who played Rachel for ten years, has in fact posted new photos from the backstage of Friends: The Reunion. As we can also see at the bottom of the news, in one he is together with his colleagues Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer, in another the guest stars Justin and Hailey Bieber are portrayed together with the interpreter of Ross, and in the third Jennifer Aniston is with James Burrows, director of the very first episode of the sitcom.

“I’m still basking in all the love of the Friends reunion” writes the actress in the caption. “Scroll to … the billionth selfie snapped with the other five … When two TOTALLY different worlds collide – the face of David Schwimmer says it all … The legend himself, our first season director, Papa James Burrows. “

Meanwhile, the funniest memes of the Friends reunion remain etched in the memory, while collectors and fans of bricks will be able to remember the show also thanks to the new Lego set inspired by Friends.

“It almost seemed that time had stopped and we had time traveled” commented Jennifer Aniston about Friends: The Reunion. “There is good in that, but there is also something that breaks your heart.”