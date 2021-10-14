from 21 October on home video – iGizmo.it

From the brilliant mind of writer and director James Gunn, The Suicide Squad, the action adventure of superheroes with the deployment of the most degenerate delinquents of the DC formation, arrives in home video from 21 October on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Inside the Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD versions there are numerous special contents, including the unmissable making of four of the film’s most epic scenes, three trailers of the film in ‘vintage style’ and commentary from the director and screenwriter James Gunn. The Suicide Squad – Missione Suicida is already available for purchase and rental on Apple Tv app, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play, TimVision, Chili, Rakuten TV, Microsoft Film & Tv and for rent on Sky Primafila and Mediaset Infinity.

Warner Bros., an October dedicated to the DC universe

And in the month of October, on the occasion of the next DC FanDome (Saturday, October 16), there will be many unmissable home video news dedicated to the DC Comics Universe. From October 14, new special collections dedicated to Zack Snyder’s films are coming: the Steelbook 4K edition of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the version of Zack Snyder of his Justice League available in a 2-disc Steelbook edition in 4K, the Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy, containing the three films of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition and Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 4K and Blu-ray versions and Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition, an unmissable version of the film with improved colors and new video format. And again starting from 14 October, Suicide Squad: Un Inferno da Sconto and Superman: Red Son will be available for the first time on Blu-ray: the two animated films that close the unmissable ‘DC Universe’ series, composed from six films based on the comics most loved by fans and dedicated to all fans of the DC Comics world.

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission: the cast and the story

The film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Viola Davis and Sylvester Stallone. The plot is engaging to say the least. Belle Reve is the prison with the highest death rate in the United States, where the worst supervillains are held, who will do anything to get out – even join the super secret and dark Task Force X. The motto of the day is’ O la va or Smash It ‘: A host of scammers gather, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and the most beloved psycho of all, Harley Quinn. Then arm themselves heavily and drop (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, full of enemies. Venturing into a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces, the Squad will be involved in a search and destruction mission, under the leadership of Colonel Rick Flag on the ground … and the directives of Amanda Waller’s government tech experts in the ears, who they follow their every move. And as always, with every false move they risk death (at the hands of their opponents, a teammate or Waller herself).

The special contents

James Gunn directed the film from his own screenplay, based on DC characters. The home entertainment formats developed by warner Bros. offer numerous and delicious special contents:

The Gags

· Deleted and Extended Scenes

· The Making of 4 of the Most Epic Scenes

· The beach

· The Base Camp

Harley’s Escape (also on 4K)

The Fall of Jotunheim)

· The Comic Origin of The Suicide Squad

Bringing King Shark to Life

The Way of the Gunn

Starro: It’s a Freakin ‘Kaiju!

· 3 Vintage-Style Trailers

Commentary on Film by Director / Writer James Gunn (also on 4K)