From Coté López to Ingrid Parra: We show you the famous Chileans who have shown themselves natural

Social networks are here to stay. Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and even now BeReal are the apps that mark the day to day for everyone, even for the most famous faces. After becoming an indispensable part of life in which celebrities let their followers know about the main events that mark their days, some faces have wanted to tear down appearances and show themselves without filters or makeup.

cote lopez

The model wanted to leave her insecurity behind through her Instagram platform, so in her stories she left a record of the scars on her face to show that these are not a problem for her. The businesswoman was emphatic in mentioning that she is not perfect and that she has multiple defects, she also reflected: “My face is not a smooth filter. I have some spots, a pimple. My lips have been intervened and have many scars that make this sector bulge. I have a scar from a nose job. I’m not perfect, no one is perfect”.

Cote López talking about her imperfections. Photo: Instagram

yamila reyna

The Argentine comedian has also joined the celebrities who have dared to appear natural through their personal networks. The actress also confessed that It took her 43 years to be able to accept her body as a result of the defects she felt she had: “This is me. The one who missed out on a lot of fun summer events because she was ashamed of having a “flawed” body the one who took amphetamines and suffered bulimia because having curves was not well seen“. The face of Hoy Se Habla on TVN also made a reflection for her followers: “Today we are responsible for teaching the new generations that an imperfect body is just as perfect!”, she said on her Instagram.

Yamila Reyna comments that it was difficult for her to accept her body. Photo: Instagram

Kathy Orellana

The former Peloton girl took to her Instagram to leave a moving message about her body, dealing with the stretch marks on her abdomen that are products of different reasons. In the self-love message that the former Dancing for a Dream contestant left, she highlights how proud she feels of who she is to be able to show her body without censorship or filters: “Here I show you without censorship my beautiful stretch marks, beautiful imperfections and the occasional scarsome are about being chubby, about how beautiful it was to be a mother, as a warrior they show my great physical process almost tattooed on my skin ”.

Kathy Orellana showing off her body in the summer. Photo: Instagram

Gala Caldirola

The former reality girl, despite not being Chilean, is recognized as an influential face in our country after winning the affection of the public on the screen as in the program “Would you go back with your ex?” Gala Caldirola is also one of the television figures who has taken advantage of the networks to appear natural. In some of her Instagram posts, her face can be seen with subtle makeup that does not attract attention and even in some without any drop of these products.

Gala Caldirola showing herself without makeup. Photo: Instagram

Lorraine Bosch

The actress who gave life to the character of Fabiola Meneses in Soltera Otra Vez, proudly shows off the gray in her hair, for her it is no longer an issue. She thus made it known through her Instagram account: “If the pandemic brought out your gray hair, assume it in style!”.

Lorena Bosch assumes her gray hair. Photo: Instagram

Fernanda Fuentes

The national chef had an annoying encounter with one of her followers after uploading a photo of her without makeup on her Instagram stories. However, this was not the reason for her photo, but rather that the winner of the first Michelin star in Chile wanted to show her new hair color, but it seemed that her makeup-free face drew more attention from the fans. her. Even the former MasterChef jury received a message that bothered her: “What happened to your face?” Asked one of her followers. She made her response public: “Sick of receiving stupid comments for showing me without makeup. I’m not sad, I’m not weird, nothing’s wrong with me. I’m fucking mother. End”.

Chef Fernanda Fuentes had a meeting with one of her followers. Photo: Instagram

Belen Soto

To end the summer of 2020, the Papi Ricky actress wanted to immortalize the moment with a photo showing off her body on the beach. In the caption of the photo, the influencer anticipated the negative comments she might receive: “My body – my temple. Don’t try to criticize it, because I want it that way, just the way it is.

Belén Soto against the opinions of others about her body. Photo: Instagram

Lorraine Capetillo

In a post on her Instagram feed, the actress confessed that the insecurities she feels about her body began at the age of 19, around the time she had her first pregnancy: “I cried it all, I had not realized how much the opinion of others about me affected me”, says the FMDos announcer. The situation affected her due to the appearance of stretch marks on her thighs, but despite this she affirms that now it is one of the parts of her body that she likes the most. In the post Lorena Capetillo shows herself in a bathing suit and with a big smile.

Lorraine Capetillo on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

Ingrid Parra

In the summer of 2018, the actress said goodbye to what they will say by posting a photo in a bikini on the beach where she looks radiant and showing her cellulite. “Unfiltered! No retouching! with cellulite. Enjoying the sun and the benefits of life! “She wrote on the social network.

Ingrid Parra in the summer of 2018. Photo: Instagram

Natalia Valdebenito

The comedian wanted to commemorate 42 years by leaving a natural record of this on her Instagram: “42 years of life. Thanks!”. A single photo of her face caused the arrival of various comments about her appearance after wanting to show herself without makeup or filters. The comedian did not want to remain silent in the face of the negative and derogatory sayings that she received from her, leaving a clear message through Twitter to those who criticized her: “IIncredible how the lie of a filter seems better to them than the truth of a natural face”.

Natalia Valdebenito on her 42nd birthday. Photo: Instagram

