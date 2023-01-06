Entertainment

From Coté López to Ingrid Parra: We show you the famous Chileans who have shown themselves natural

Photo of Admin Admin12 hours ago
0 40 4 minutes read

Social networks are here to stay. Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and even now BeReal are the apps that mark the day to day for everyone, even for the most famous faces. After becoming an indispensable part of life in which celebrities let their followers know about the main events that mark their days, some faces have wanted to tear down appearances and show themselves without filters or makeup.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin12 hours ago
0 40 4 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The Kid LAROI will give the next Fortnite concert this January, according to sources

17 hours ago

Wouldn’t Rihanna be rehearsing for the Super Bowl? This is what they say about the singer

34 mins ago

The most iconic celebrities of the 2000s that will never go out of style

55 mins ago

The firm Alexander McQueen launches dazzling collection

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button