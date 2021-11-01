From November 1, WhatsApp suspended on more than 50 Android and iPhone: the final list

Watch out for WhatsApp suspended from tomorrow 1 November on many iPhones and Android. The popular Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp will stop working for some smartphones starting November 1, 2021. The messaging app recently announced that it will discontinue support for some Android and iOS smartphones.

Indications on suspended WhatsApp that we had also reported to you some weeks ago. The reason for the stop of services on these smartphones is that the instant messaging app will no longer support older versions of Android and iOS to ensure the security of the app and the privacy of users.

For the record, the operating system that will not support the app is Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9 and KaiOS 2.5.0. Involving in this way a large number of devices still widespread in Italy today. To check this, the installed software version is on your device. Specifically, on Settings> General, then in Information.

In summary, WhatsApp said in its announcement that the app will not support older versions of Android and iOS. Anyone with a smartphone that supports Android 4.1 and later and iOS 10 and later will be the only one able to use the messaging app. So, from tomorrow 1 November WhatsApp suspended on more than 50 Android and iPhone. Here’s the list:

iPhones, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, Apple iPhone SE, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy SII, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy core, Galaxy xcover 2, Galaxy ace 2LG Lucid 2, Optimus L5 double, Optimus L4 II Double, Optimus F3Q, Optimus f7, Optimus f5, Optimus L3 II Double, Optimus f5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Double, Optimus L7 II, Optimus f6, Optimus f3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II and Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, ZTE, ZTE Grand S Flex, Grand X Quad V987, ZTE V956, Big memo, Huawei, Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend D Quad XL, Mate Ascension, Go up P1 S , Go up D2 and Ascension D1 Quad XL.

