Gaddafi’s son is running for president. But the Muslim Brotherhood wants him dead

Ten years after the fall of Gaddafi’s regime, his son, Seif el Islam is running for the presidential elections in Libya. “If the vote were regular, it could get 70 percent” of the votes “one of our” antennas “on the ground predicts. The designated dolphin, the most political and intelligent of the colonel’s sons yesterday signed the candidacy in the southern city of Sheeba. A descent into the field full of symbolism. The “Sword of Islam”, this is the meaning of his name, presented himself to the cameras with a turban and a sand-colored Arab tunic similar to those his father wore before being lynched in Sirte. Silver beard, 49, pronounced a significant sentence from the Koran for the occasion: “Allah, reveal the truth between us and our people, you are the greatest of conquerors.” A way to wink at the Muslim devotees knowing full well that his bitter enemies, the Muslim Brotherhood, will do everything to prevent him from running to the presidential elections on 24 December, which they would like to postpone with the endorsement of Turkey.

Seif has chosen Sheeba to present the candidacy, a stronghold of the Gaddafi renaissance. And he did so ten years after his dramatic arrest in the very same area on November 18, 2011, as I was fleeing south. Symbolic “revenge”, which also sends a strong signal to the Western chancelleries: this move could not have taken place without the support of Russia and perhaps, reservedly, of some European country. For NATO, which bombed Libya ousting the colonel, the return to power of the son would not only be a mockery, but the demonstration that the Alliance has done everything wrong, as in Afghanistan.

The Libyan National High Electoral Commission has accepted the candidacy of Seif el Islam. And the countermeasures were immediately triggered. Imad al Sayeh, from the Libyan Military Prosecutor’s Office, asked for the procedure to be stopped. A move dictated by the Muslim Brotherhood, which would be ready to take up arms to take out Gaddafi. The International Criminal Court has declared that the arrest warrant on Seif’s head for crimes against humanity, issued during the 2011 uprising, is still standing. The accusation, since then, had seemed more “political” than real.

Gaddafi’s son made friends with the jailers after being arrested by the Zintan rebels. And last July, with an interview with the New York Times, he launched the idea of ​​running for elections. He will also have to watch his back from “friends”, such as General Khalifa Haftar, lord of Cyrenaica, who should stand as a candidate or send his son Saddam forward. It is suspected that his hand was behind a failed attack on Seif el Islam. «Haftar’s votes will go to Gaddafi – explains the source of the newspaper – But not only those of the nostalgic. The overwhelming majority of Libyans want the country to return safe and prosperous as it was in the days of the Colonel ».