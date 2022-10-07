Gal Gadot: from driving a luxurious $140,000 Tesla, to this…

Currently Gal Gadot is one of the highest grossing actresses in the world, for which she receives juicy salary contracts. However, this was not always the case and we can see it reflected in the cars that she has in her garage. She learns more about her luxurious Tesla and her cheaper car below.

Gal Gadot rose to fame both for playing Diana Prince, wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universe, how to be part of several installments of the saga fast and furious. Today, she is one of the top grossing actresses in the world so she can access a lot of dollars for her performances.

just for starring Red Noticewhere he shared filming with Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynoldsthe one born in Israel took a bag of $20 million. Such high salaries allow him to indulge in various luxuries. One of them is to be the owner of an ostentatious Tesla Model Xwhose market value is approximately 140 thousand dollars.

This vehicle has two electric motors: one gives you front-wheel drive while the other gives rear wheel drive. Together, these engines are capable of generating a combined power of 671 horsepower. Thus, it can reach 250km/h top speed and go 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.

However, the actress who will give life to the evil queen in the live action Snow Whiteof Disney, did not always have the same purchasing power. We can see this reflected in another of the cars that he has in his garage. We are talking about Mini Cooper Swhich with a price of 30 thousand dollars it is the most economical vehicle in your collection.

The Mini Cooper S of the Israeli who played the Wonder Woman hides under the chest 2 liter 4 cylinder engine What does it give you? 189 horsepower of power Thanks to this power, the economical car is able to accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and to reach a top speed 200km/h.

