Galilea Montijo celebrates its anniversary surrounded by lots of color

Galilea Montijo, in a tight dress and pastel tones, celebrated 49

Galilea Montijo shared a series of images in which she appears in a dress in pastel tones that would also be present in her hair in the middle of a colorful celebration for her 49th anniversary.

The presenterGalilea Montijo, starred in great celebrations, something that she showed from her Instagram account where her 9.7 million witnessed the beautiful moments that the Televisa colleague treasured

With almost 50 years, the endearing presenter of “tv life” and “Little Giants” appeared in the application of the little camera where she wears a tight outfit in which blue, pink and pastel yellow predominate, present in the middle of the garment at the height of the belly of the “H model men“.

With neon letters in the background, the famous 48-year-old modeled from various angles, including black and white photos from which balloons in various shapes and colors can be seen that played very well with the decoration in honor of Galilea Montijo.

“Birthday girl, Congratulations, have a great time, HBDAAAAAY GALIIII FOR ALL THE BEST IN LIFE FOR YOU, Happy Birthday! All the good things in life for today and always!, I send you kisses and hugs! You are more beautiful every day! Madreeeee!, Congratulations Gali!! May you live everything you dream of, Happy birthday dear Gali!!!! We love you! Very happy birthday dear, may it be an extraordinary return to the sun, kisses”.

They were some of the messages that came from the publication of the “businesswoman“, who shared a session where he models from various angles in front of a wall that would decorate in his honor from the set of the “Las Estrellas” program.

From what can be seen, the “Today’s driver“She was extremely pampered by all her colleagues with whom she was also captured in several photographs in which she even appears as the producer of the program, whom the owner of “Latingal boutique” also thanked.

Without a doubt, it was a very special weekend for the remembered “TV actress“, who will treasure the memories of her most recent anniversary, where she was very pampered by her colleagues and closest friends who accompanied her at this time.

In the end, the one born in 1973, garnered a total of 51,632 likes in the publication she shared two days ago.