Gareth Bale, one goal away from equaling Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

Whatever people say about him, Gareth Bale has played an important role in the last four Champions Leagues won by Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018).

During the last C1 final disputed by the Merengues, already against Liverpool, the Welshman had scored a double including a magnificent acrobatic return to offer Real Madrid the 13th C1 of its history. And tonight at the Stade de France, he could once again have his say.

In four Champions League finals played, Gareth Bale scored three goals (the first in 2014 against Atlético de Madrid). In the history of the competition (since the 1992-93 season), only Cristiano Ronaldo did better in the final.

The Portuguese is the top scorer in the history of the finals of Europe’s biggest club competition, with 4 goals (one in 2009, one in 2014 and a double in 2017). If he comes into play tonight in Paris, Bale could equal or even exceed the record of the fivefold Portuguese Ballon d’Or, for his last game with Real Madrid.

In seven seasons in the Spanish capital, the 32-year-old has played a total of 258 games and scored 106 goals. But this season he has only played seven games for his clubfor only one small goal scored.