Gasoline, wave of price increases: “At 2 euros per liter, 430 euros more per family are spent”

A family now spends 450 euros more in one year

Petrol exceeds the 2 euro per liter ceiling. The president of Codacons, Carlo Rienzi, confirms the wave of fuel price increases on the occasion of the All Saints’ weekend. In fact, petrol “in served mode already travels over 2 euros per liter”. According to the calculations of Codacons, the expensive gasoline today makes an average family spend “about 430 euros more on an annual basis only for the higher costs of refueling”. I realize that – according to Rienzi – it is destined to rise in the coming weeks.

© Reproduction Reserved