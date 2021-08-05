Entertainment

Gene Hackman: A photo 17 years after his retirement shows him almost unrecognizable

Posted on
Gene Hackman was shown in a photo revealed online by film historian James L Neibaur at the ripe old age of 91, hard to recognize.

Gene-Hackman

Gene Hackman retired from the scene 17 years ago, and has been spending a retired life in New Mexico ever since: a photo leaked online revealed the current physical state of the 91-year-old actor who, compared to how we remembered him on screen, is definitely changed, and in some ways unrecognizable.

Here is the photo leaked online with Gene Hackman.

Jene Hackman

The photo was posted on Twitter by the historian and film writer James L Neibaur. However, this is not a very recent shot, considering that Hackman would be 91 today, while this photo dates back to two years ago. We can say, however, that the actor’s appearance should not have changed much in these two years, and that in any case it would be difficult to recognize him easily seeing him pass by on the street.

Over the course of his career, Gene Hackman has won two Academy Awards with five nominations, four Golden Globes (including one for Lifetime Achievement), and a Silver Bear. Fans of cinecomics will remember him as the Lex Luthor of Superman with Christopher Reeve.

But Hackman also worked on The Unforgiven, The Partner, Public Enemy, Frankenstein Junior and The Violent Arm of the Law.



