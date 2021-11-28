Genish, former CEO of Tim: ‘We need to renegotiate the agreement with DAZN. Elliott? He left the company in a swamp ‘| A league

The former CEO of Telecom Italia Amos Genish – who led the telephone company up to three years ago – gave a long interview to La Repubblica about the TIM affair and everything that revolves around it: “To read the numbers , the financial situation is critical, but with the right management and new investments in digital, TIM can still be relaunched. I am convinced that Pietro Labriola (new CEO after the resignation of Gubitosi, ed) has the right characteristics to build a team of strong manager, stop the bleeding of revenues and margins, renegotiate the contract with DAZN and bring the company back on a virtuous path. Assets are not sold when you are in a weak position, because the price you manage to get will still be ungenerous », the Israeli manager began.

On the rumors relating to the Kkr fund, Genish specifies: “Kkr’s is not an offer but an expression of interest, which requires due diligence on a listed company and arrives unexpectedly on the Board of Directors only after the CEO Luigi Gubitosi had received signs of distrust and after a board had already been called to discuss it. In three years Gubitosi has lost 20% of revenues and 60% of profits, not to mention how the leverage rose and the stock collapsed ».

«Gubitosi – he added – hhe lost the confidence of the board of directors after it did not bring results in all sectors and lately also for the DAZN contract. The mix between sport and digital offer is correct, but the financial agreement is wrong. I know the top management of DAZN, and now that there is a new management I am sure they will sit down at a table to renegotiate the terms of the agreement on other grounds ».

On the 11 billion of the offer: «I believe that Telecom has a lot of potential and unique and unrepeatable assets to exploit. But it takes time to create value. If TIM had not had those results in the nine months, no fund would have dared to come forward with an offer of that type at such a low price. Furthermore, I doubt that the proposal is in the interest of the country, the employees and all the shareholders. If Kkr burdened the group with debts to maximize leverage, a fear already shared by rating agencies including Fitch, the first to risk would be the employees, and believe me in TIM there are excellent people “.

“I remind you that Elliott, who supported Gubitosi and his appointment, also arrived in March 2017 with a plan, never realized, promising to double the value, and then a year later she left, leaving the company in a swamp, to pay a dividend that he cannot afford with the investments he has to make on 5G and on the networks », added Genish about the fund that controls Milan in Serie A.