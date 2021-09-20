Georgette Polizzi is pregnant: ‘After the pain, the miracle’

Georgette Polizzi he never made a secret of pains and dark moments which she has had to deal with since the day she found herself the protagonist of a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. The difficulties, the sacrifices, the fear have always been told honestly, without ever hiding behind filters or delicate words. And so she has also chosen to do to announce her first pregnancy together with her husband Davide Tresse, with a very sweet and very direct post with respect to the path of medically assisted procreation that they have faced together.

Revealed exclusively by some magazines, Georgette Polizzi – among other things author of the autobiography Bruises have no color where she retraced her childhood under the banner of domestic violence – she chose to personally tell the news of pregnancy with a family snapshot. The influencer and artist Georgette and her husband Davide Tresse, who participated with her in the 2016 edition of the TV program Temptation Island, they revealed that they have started a long and painful path of MAP and that she will soon be a mother “of an expanded blastocyst“. A small, great miracle.

“How much have I imagined this moment…. Only my sleepless nights with my hands on my heart know….

This day has come and I still don’t believe it. I have always maintained that miracles only come true if you believe in them and today we are here as excited as two children to tell you that our miracle will arrive.

I write these lines and my heart beats so hard that my chest hurts.

Those who follow me know how much I wanted all this and how much I fought to be able to make our dream come true.

Today as fragile as ever, I’m here to tell you that Momo and I will become parents “

From the words of Georgette Polizzi on Instagram it is clear that there have been many assumptions made about this pregnancy and about the path of PMA that she and her husband Davide have made together. First of all, the connection with the disease – multiple sclerosis – which however has no correlation with the impossibility of conceiving a child naturally because that, as Georgette said, is the result of couple’s infertility and not of sclerosis.

“Know that it is infertility that brings a couple closer to this path, not multiple sclerosis. Our little one will be raised by love and not by disease “

After the announcement Georgette on her profile also introduced the doctor who followed her personally after “a first catastrophic attempt”Which had also had several consequences on her relationship with her husband.

Get informed, choose the right professionals to follow and, above all, “don’t forget the pain and scars”That led to this little miracle are, for Georgette Polizzi, the key points of this experience that has turned into the heartbeat of her baby during an ultrasound, after months of torment.

“I have always told you that wanting is power, today I want to rejoice and forget that I have read because although life has always tried to throw me down, I have won, indeed we have won! You are our little miracle, we are waiting for you “

Finally, believe it despite the pain and sacrificesthe. Without ever forgetting how the finish line was reached and, above all, by those who listen to a story with a happy ending like this, without ever making assumptions. Because when it comes to couple infertility there are very personal strings that should never be moved by anyone, except by the directly concerned and by the professionals who follow them.