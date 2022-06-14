Gerard Piqué: New details of the new partner of Shakira’s ex come to light

The first days of June took the public by surprise, after it became known that Shakira and Gerard Piqué had put an end to their relationship of almost 12 years, although they already had a few months that they did not share the same house, in addition to pointing out an alleged infidelity by the Spanish athlete as the cause of their separation.

New details come to light about Gerard Piqué’s alleged girlfriend

After beginning to spread this news through different media, the speculations about the soccer player’s sentimental situation are not long in coming and some Spanish programs have begun to reveal some details about the identity of the alleged woman with whom the defender of the Barcelona maintains a courtship.

According to reporter Laura Fa, it is about a 20-year-old girl who is still a student and works as a receptionist for executive events, but without going into more detail about how the two met.

This is the portrait of Gerard Piqué’s new partner

During the most recent broadcast of the television program “Sálvame”, a portrait of the woman was made, whose name is unknown but which begins with the letter C.

This is how Gerard Piqué reacted

According to close sources, Gerard Piqué is quite upset with the way his separation from the singer is being handled, since he is not comfortable with the image of him that is being presented to the public and also feels uncomfortable for the invasion that his personal life has suffered.

