“Germany will not treat Covid patients from Holland”

Looking at the epidemiological situation of Covid in the Netherlands, autumn 2021 looks like a photocopy of that of 2020: 1800 patients in hospital, of which almost 400 in intensive care. With one notable difference: this time, there will be no Germany to help hospitals decongest the influx of coronavirus patients. To launch thealarm was Diederik Gommers, the president of the Dutch association of intensive care units.

According to what Gommers reported to the local media, the Dutch government would have forwarded a request to the German authorities to “book” some intensive care places, given the continuous increase in serious cases. It was already success in October 2020, and at the time Berlin had authorized the transport of Covid patients from the Netherlands. This time, however, the situation in Germany is more serious than a year ago, due to the combined effect of a shortage of nurses and a sharp increase in the number of infections. “And so our colleagues in Germany said: sorry, but we can’t really take care of patients for a while,” explained Gommers.

If last year, says Gommers, German solidarity contributed significantly to reducing pressure on Dutch hospitals, now the situation is getting difficult. Also for this reason, the Hague government could not help but tighten the anti-Covid measures, re-imposing the obligation of the mask and triggering a confinement starting at 8 in the evening. In recent days, an average of 13,368 new positives and 25 deaths per day have been recorded in the Netherlands. On Saturday 13 November there were 1,790 Covid patients in hospital, 365 of them in intensive care. Total intensive care places in the country are approximately 1,150.