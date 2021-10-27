News

Gianni Sperti do you know the beautiful sister Cinzia? Eyes of ice and face of an angel

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The little sister Cinzia is the recipient of the sweet message of the columnist of “Men and Women” Gianni Sperti: find out why he dedicated a story to her

Women really have always been the other half of the former dancer’s heaven Gianni Sperti: when he danced he catalyzed the looks especially of the female part of the television audience and after hanging up his tights he carved out the role of constant commentator of the dating show “Men and women” in which, needless to say, he is always on the side of women, whether they are tronista or suitors. In particular, the former dancer always has a word of comfort and encouragement for those women who have a difficult past, not only sentimental, behind them.

In short, Gianni Sperti knows how to treat women and, although his marriage to his colleague and show girl Paola Barale is shipwrecked after a few years, as a son of the South proud of his southern origins, he strongly believes in the value of family: this is unequivocally demonstrated by the very tender story, posted on Instagram, dedicated by the former dancer to a woman who has a special place in his heart .

Loading...
Advertisements

Men and Women, the tender message of Gianni Sperti to his sister Cinzia

Don’t worry, we know that you are eager to know who this woman is so special that she deserves a very sweet story from a heartthrob like Gianni Sperti, so we don’t let you be too on your toes. However, it is not what you imagine, or fear, it is not his latest flame but his little sister Cinzia to whom, as mentioned above, Gianni Sperti dedicated a tender story to wish her a happy birthday.

A close-up of the little sister, which enhances her wonderful blue eyes, a simple but affectionate message of greetings, “Happy birthday, little sister”, and the accompaniment of the song “She” by Elvis Costello, taken from the soundtrack of the film “Notting Hill”, with protagonists Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, one of the most romantic films ever: a “simple story” but with a certain emotional impact, the one published by Gianni Sperti, to express all his love for what is literally the woman of his life, in fact he knows and loves her from lifetime.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

845
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
704
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
685
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
606
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
569
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
464
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
460
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
459
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
360
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
355
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top