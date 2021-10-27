Gianni Sperti do you know the beautiful sister Cinzia? Eyes of ice and face of an angel

The little sister Cinzia is the recipient of the sweet message of the columnist of “Men and Women” Gianni Sperti: find out why he dedicated a story to her

Women really have always been the other half of the former dancer’s heaven Gianni Sperti: when he danced he catalyzed the looks especially of the female part of the television audience and after hanging up his tights he carved out the role of constant commentator of the dating show “Men and women” in which, needless to say, he is always on the side of women, whether they are tronista or suitors. In particular, the former dancer always has a word of comfort and encouragement for those women who have a difficult past, not only sentimental, behind them.

In short, Gianni Sperti knows how to treat women and, although his marriage to his colleague and show girl Paola Barale is shipwrecked after a few years, as a son of the South proud of his southern origins, he strongly believes in the value of family: this is unequivocally demonstrated by the very tender story, posted on Instagram, dedicated by the former dancer to a woman who has a special place in his heart .

Men and Women, the tender message of Gianni Sperti to his sister Cinzia

Don’t worry, we know that you are eager to know who this woman is so special that she deserves a very sweet story from a heartthrob like Gianni Sperti, so we don’t let you be too on your toes. However, it is not what you imagine, or fear, it is not his latest flame but his little sister Cinzia to whom, as mentioned above, Gianni Sperti dedicated a tender story to wish her a happy birthday.

A close-up of the little sister, which enhances her wonderful blue eyes, a simple but affectionate message of greetings, “Happy birthday, little sister”, and the accompaniment of the song “She” by Elvis Costello, taken from the soundtrack of the film “Notting Hill”, with protagonists Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, one of the most romantic films ever: a “simple story” but with a certain emotional impact, the one published by Gianni Sperti, to express all his love for what is literally the woman of his life, in fact he knows and loves her from lifetime.