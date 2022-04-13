Goodbye ‘Hoy’: After 8 years on Televisa, the host leaves them, joins TV Azteca and arrives at ‘VLA’

Mexico City.- After eight years forming part of Televisa and leave them for Aztec TVthe famous and always controversial ex-host of the program Today, Laura G.just gave them a Hard hitbecause again he returned to the forums of come the joy.

As it is known, the presenter for 8 years belonged to Televisa, starting in 2008 in Today as a reporter, although it was in Saturday what gave her her greatest fame until she came out in 2016, however, it has been said for some years that she was banned from the company because she had an affair with a high command of the San Ángel company, a situation that she has denied constantly.

Although it is said that her departure was due to a veto, Laura continues to insist that she left the company because she wanted to focus on her family, discovering that she was pregnant for the first time.

After a year of his departure, the famous presenter arrived at Ajusco and became the host of his morning with Tania Rincon and the rest of the team, which did not seem to please the fans of the program, since it is one of the most criticized.

Now, he is once again giving something to talk about, because after a week away from the pro-produced program Dio LluberesWell, he went on vacation with his family to Argentina, G on the morning of this Monday, April 11, he reappeared before his cameras in a spectacular orange suit.

Given this, several of the followers of the famous morning paper were not very happy and in the account of Instagram of this they made comments in which they express that they do not want it.

It can’t be, why did the hateful Laura return, the program is so quiet when she’s not there, the lady even brings bad vibes, “said a fan.

