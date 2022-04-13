Entertainment

Goodbye ‘Hoy’: After 8 years on Televisa, the host leaves them, joins TV Azteca and arrives at ‘VLA’

Mexico City.- After eight years forming part of Televisa and leave them for Aztec TVthe famous and always controversial ex-host of the program Today, Laura G.just gave them a Hard hitbecause again he returned to the forums of come the joy.

