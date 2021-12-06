Google Pixel Watch returns to show itself in new images with an official air

We return to talk once again of Google Pixel Watch, the expected debut device of Google in the world of smartwatches, which has now appeared in a new series of interesting images.

These new rumors come a few days after yet another confirmation that for the debut of Google Pixel Watch there will still be to wait (and not even very little).

New Google Pixel Watch images

Jon Prosser is often the source of many leak interesting in the tech field and, even if the reported rumors do not always turn out to be correct – just think of the rumors later denied on the Apple Watch 7 flat display -, he must be credited with having shown the first renderings of Google Pixel Watch already last April, even anticipating the details that Business Insider just reported a couple of days ago.

This is the case with the bezel-less watch design as shown in the leaked images and the wearable’s code name, which would be identified as “Rohan”. Moreover, already last April, Prosser had talked about a launch of the device to be placed in the time window of the Q1 2022, anticipating also in this case Business Insider a few months.

Returning to today’s topic, Jon Prosser has unveiled some official promotional images of Google Pixel Watch which he claims to come from sources within Google and he did so in the YouTube video you see at the end of the article.

In addition to the product name, a reference to the circular design can be noted e bezel-less, as well as the intrinsic meaning of a Pixel smartwatch, namely that of a perfect combination (in theory) between hardware and software. Speaking of software, we also talk about functions such as maps, health status and agenda, which this device will make available at a glance.

