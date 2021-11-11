Greece 0-1 Spain: 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Final result and commentary on the match
Match ends, Greece 0, Spain 1.22:40
Second Half ends, Greece 0, Spain 1.22:45
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.22:40
Shot rejected. Rodrigo (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Olmo.22:38
Georgios Tzavellas (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:37
Pablo Fornals (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:37
Foul by Georgios Tzavellas (Greece).22:37
Foul by Koke (Spain).22:35
Dimitrios Goutas (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:35
Substitution, Spain. César Azpilicueta replaces Íñigo Martínez.22:33
Koke (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:29
Foul by Christos Tzolis (Greece).22:29
Offside. Petros Mantalos tries a through ball, but Christos Tzolis is caught offside.22:29
Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).22:28
Thanasis Androutsos (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:28
Shot rejected. Rodrigo (Spain) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Dani Olmo.22:28
José Gayà (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:25
Foul by Thanasis Androutsos (Greece).22:25
Failed attempt. Georgios Tzavellas (Greece) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross from a set piece situation.22:45
Daniel Carvajal (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:23
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Spain).22:23
Dimitris Limnios (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:23
Substitution, Greece. Dimitrios Pelkas replaces Andreas Bouchalakis.22:29
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.22:29
Failed attempt. Rodri (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Olmo.22:19
Offside. Koke tries a through ball, but José Gayà is caught offside.22:16
Failed attempt. Rodrigo (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dani Olmo.22:12
Substitution, Greece. Dimitris Limnios replaces Dimitris Giannoulis.22:15
Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Spain).22:11
Georgios Tzavellas (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:16
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Georgios Tzavellas.22:18
Substitution, Spain. Pablo Fornals replaces Álvaro Morata.22:09
Substitution, Spain. Sergio Busquets replaces Gavi because of an injury.22:09
Offside. Koke tries a through ball, but Rodrigo is caught offside.22:08
Foul by Gavi (Spain).22:05
Andreas Bouchalakis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:05
Dimitrios Goutas (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:03
Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:29
Foul by Dimitrios Goutas (Greece).22:29
Substitution, Spain. Rodrigo replaces Raúl de Tomás.22:01
Substitution, Spain. Dani Olmo replaces Pablo Sarabia.22:01
Foul by Rodri (Spain).22:00
Manolis Siopis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:00
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:59
Pablo Sarabia (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:59
Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece).21:59
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.22:02
Shot rejected. Christos Tzolis (Greece) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anastasios Douvikas.21:59
Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Spain).21:56
Christos Tzolis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:56
Foul by Rodri (Spain).21:55
Anastasios Douvikas (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:55
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Dimitrios Goutas.21:57
Shot rejected. Raúl de Tomás (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.21:53
Pablo Sarabia (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:52
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Spain).21:52
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:52
Foul by Raúl de Tomás (Spain).21:52
Manolis Siopis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:52
Hand ball by Álvaro Morata (Spain).21:52
Second Half begins Greece 0, Spain 1.21:50
Substitution, Greece. Anastasios Douvikas replaces Vangelis Pavlidis.21:54
Substitution, Greece. Christos Tzolis replaces Giorgos Masouras.21:54
First Half ends, Greece 0, Spain 1.21:44
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Spain).21:44
Manolis Siopis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:42
Shot rejected. Rodri (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box.21:44
Shot saved. Álvaro Morata (Spain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by José Gayà.21:44
Raúl de Tomás (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:44
Foul by Petros Mantalos (Greece).21:42
Manolis Siopis (Greece) is shown the yellow card.21:42
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Spain).21:44
Dimitris Giannoulis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:42
Offside. Konstantinos Tsimikas tries a through ball, but Vangelis Pavlidis is caught offside.21:48
Shot saved. José Gayà (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.21:45
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Georgios Tzavellas.21:43
Goals! Greece 0, Spain 1. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) from the penalty spot a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.21:45
Penalty for Spain. Íñigo Martínez was brought down in the penalty area.21:45
Penalty awarded by Dimitris Giannoulis (Greece) for a foul in the area.21:43
Shot rejected. Aymeric Laporte (Spain) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.21:45
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Georgios Tzavellas.21:43
Shot rejected. Raúl de Tomás (Spain) left footed shot from the center of the box. Koke assist.21:45
Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:45
Foul by Manolis Siopis (Greece).21:43
Offside. Thanasis Androutsos tries a through ball, but Giorgos Masouras is caught offside.21:43
Koke (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:45
Foul by Dimitris Giannoulis (Greece).21:43
Failed attempt. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álvaro Morata with a cross.21:29
Shot saved. Thanasis Androutsos (Greece) header from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Petros Mantalos with a cross.21:37
Dimitris Giannoulis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:03
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Spain).21:03
Foul by Gavi (Spain).21:11
Thanasis Androutsos (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.20:54
First half begins.20:46
The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:57