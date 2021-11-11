Sports

Greece 0-1 Spain: 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Final result and commentary on the match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee15 hours ago
0 22 5 minutes read

  • Match ends, Greece 0, Spain 1.22:40

  • 90 ‘+ 6’

    Second Half ends, Greece 0, Spain 1.22:45

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.22:40

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Shot rejected. Rodrigo (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Olmo.22:38

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    Georgios Tzavellas (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:37

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    Pablo Fornals (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:37

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    Foul by Georgios Tzavellas (Greece).22:37

  • 90 ‘

    Foul by Koke (Spain).22:35

  • 90 ‘

    Dimitrios Goutas (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:35

  • 89 ‘

    Substitution, Spain. César Azpilicueta replaces Íñigo Martínez.22:33

  • 85 ‘

    Koke (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:29

  • 85 ‘

    Foul by Christos Tzolis (Greece).22:29

  • 84 ‘

    Offside. Petros Mantalos tries a through ball, but Christos Tzolis is caught offside.22:29

  • 84 ‘

    Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).22:28

  • 84 ‘

    Thanasis Androutsos (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:28

  • 83 ‘

    Shot rejected. Rodrigo (Spain) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Dani Olmo.22:28

  • 80 ‘

    José Gayà (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:25

  • 80 ‘

    Foul by Thanasis Androutsos (Greece).22:25

  • 79 ‘

    Failed attempt. Georgios Tzavellas (Greece) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross from a set piece situation.22:45

  • 78 ‘

    Daniel Carvajal (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:23

  • 78 ‘

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Spain).22:23

  • 78 ‘

    Dimitris Limnios (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:23

  • 78 ‘

    Substitution, Greece. Dimitrios Pelkas replaces Andreas Bouchalakis.22:29

  • 77 ‘

    Corner, Greece. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.22:29

  • 74 ‘

    Failed attempt. Rodri (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Olmo.22:19

  • 72 ‘

    Offside. Koke tries a through ball, but José Gayà is caught offside.22:16

  • 68 ‘

    Failed attempt. Rodrigo (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dani Olmo.22:12

  • 67 ‘

    Substitution, Greece. Dimitris Limnios replaces Dimitris Giannoulis.22:15

  • 67 ‘

    Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Spain).22:11

  • 67 ‘

    Georgios Tzavellas (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:16

  • 66 ‘

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Georgios Tzavellas.22:18

  • 65 ‘

    Substitution, Spain. Pablo Fornals replaces Álvaro Morata.22:09

  • 65 ‘

    Substitution, Spain. Sergio Busquets replaces Gavi because of an injury.22:09

  • 64 ‘

    Offside. Koke tries a through ball, but Rodrigo is caught offside.22:08

  • 60 ‘

    Foul by Gavi (Spain).22:05

  • 60 ‘

    Andreas Bouchalakis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:05

  • 59 ‘

    Dimitrios Goutas (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:03

  • 59 ‘

    Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:29

  • 59 ‘

    Foul by Dimitrios Goutas (Greece).22:29

  • 57 ‘

    Substitution, Spain. Rodrigo replaces Raúl de Tomás.22:01

  • 57 ‘

    Substitution, Spain. Dani Olmo replaces Pablo Sarabia.22:01

  • 56 ‘

    Foul by Rodri (Spain).22:00

  • 56 ‘

    Manolis Siopis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:00

  • 54 ‘

    Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:59

  • 54 ‘

    Pablo Sarabia (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:59

  • 54 ‘

    Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece).21:59

  • 54 ‘

    Corner, Greece. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.22:02

  • 54 ‘

    Shot rejected. Christos Tzolis (Greece) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anastasios Douvikas.21:59

  • 52 ‘

    Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Spain).21:56

  • 52 ‘

    Christos Tzolis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:56

  • 51 ‘

    Foul by Rodri (Spain).21:55

  • 51 ‘

    Anastasios Douvikas (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:55

  • 49 ‘

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Dimitrios Goutas.21:57

  • 49 ‘

    Shot rejected. Raúl de Tomás (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.21:53

  • 48 ‘

    Pablo Sarabia (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:52

  • 48 ‘

    Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Spain).21:52

  • 48 ‘

    Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:52

  • 48 ‘

    Foul by Raúl de Tomás (Spain).21:52

  • 48 ‘

    Manolis Siopis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:52

  • 47 ‘

    Hand ball by Álvaro Morata (Spain).21:52

  • Second Half begins Greece 0, Spain 1.21:50

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Greece. Anastasios Douvikas replaces Vangelis Pavlidis.21:54

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Greece. Christos Tzolis replaces Giorgos Masouras.21:54

  • 45 ‘+ 3’

    First Half ends, Greece 0, Spain 1.21:44

  • 45 ‘

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Spain).21:44

  • 45 ‘

    Manolis Siopis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:42

  • 38 ‘

    Shot rejected. Rodri (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box.21:44

  • 36 ‘

    Shot saved. Álvaro Morata (Spain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by José Gayà.21:44

  • 35 ‘

    Raúl de Tomás (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:44

  • 35 ‘

    Foul by Petros Mantalos (Greece).21:42

  • 33 ‘

    Manolis Siopis (Greece) is shown the yellow card.21:42

  • 32 ‘

    Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Spain).21:44

  • 32 ‘

    Dimitris Giannoulis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:42

  • 30 ‘

    Offside. Konstantinos Tsimikas tries a through ball, but Vangelis Pavlidis is caught offside.21:48

  • 29 ‘

    Shot saved. José Gayà (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.21:45

  • 29 ‘

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Georgios Tzavellas.21:43

  • 26 ‘

    Goals! Greece 0, Spain 1. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) from the penalty spot a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.21:45

  • 24 ‘

    Penalty for Spain. Íñigo Martínez was brought down in the penalty area.21:45

  • 24 ‘

    Penalty awarded by Dimitris Giannoulis (Greece) for a foul in the area.21:43

  • 24 ‘

    Shot rejected. Aymeric Laporte (Spain) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.21:45

  • 23 ‘

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Georgios Tzavellas.21:43

  • 23 ‘

    Shot rejected. Raúl de Tomás (Spain) left footed shot from the center of the box. Koke assist.21:45

  • 22 ‘

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:45

  • 22 ‘

    Foul by Manolis Siopis (Greece).21:43

  • 21 ‘

    Offside. Thanasis Androutsos tries a through ball, but Giorgos Masouras is caught offside.21:43

  • 14 ‘

    Koke (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:45

  • 14 ‘

    Foul by Dimitris Giannoulis (Greece).21:43

  • 4 ‘

    Failed attempt. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álvaro Morata with a cross.21:29

  • 3 ‘

    Shot saved. Thanasis Androutsos (Greece) header from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Petros Mantalos with a cross.21:37

  • 2′

    Dimitris Giannoulis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:03

  • 2′

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Spain).21:03

  • Foul by Gavi (Spain).21:11

  • Thanasis Androutsos (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.20:54

  • First half begins.20:46

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:57

    • Source link

    Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee15 hours ago
    0 22 5 minutes read
    Photo of Kim Lee

    Kim Lee

    Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

    Related Articles

    Italy-Argentina: the formation of the Azzurri for the Treviso match

    24 hours ago

    “We are all Abraham. Pellegrini will be in Venice “

    6 days ago

    Dance or Kalulu? Pros and cons of Pioli’s two solutions to Theo’s absence

    7 days ago

    Youth League, Inter have a reaction of 10 and praise: Sheriff ko 4-2, Chivu consolidates the record

    1 week ago

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Back to top button