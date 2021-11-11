Greece 0-1 Spain: 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Greece 0, Spain 1.22:40

90 ‘+ 6’ Second Half ends, Greece 0, Spain 1.22:45

90 ‘+ 3’ Corner, Spain. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.22:40

90 ‘+ 3’ Shot rejected. Rodrigo (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Olmo.22:38

90 ‘+ 2’ Georgios Tzavellas (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:37

90 ‘+ 2’ Pablo Fornals (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:37

90 ‘+ 2’ Foul by Georgios Tzavellas (Greece).22:37

90 ‘ Foul by Koke (Spain).22:35

90 ‘ Dimitrios Goutas (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:35

89 ‘ Substitution, Spain. César Azpilicueta replaces Íñigo Martínez.22:33

85 ‘ Koke (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:29

85 ‘ Foul by Christos Tzolis (Greece).22:29

84 ‘ Offside. Petros Mantalos tries a through ball, but Christos Tzolis is caught offside.22:29

84 ‘ Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).22:28

84 ‘ Thanasis Androutsos (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:28

83 ‘ Shot rejected. Rodrigo (Spain) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Dani Olmo.22:28

80 ‘ José Gayà (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:25

80 ‘ Foul by Thanasis Androutsos (Greece).22:25

79 ‘ Failed attempt. Georgios Tzavellas (Greece) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross from a set piece situation.22:45

78 ‘ Daniel Carvajal (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:23

78 ‘ Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Spain).22:23

78 ‘ Dimitris Limnios (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:23

78 ‘ Substitution, Greece. Dimitrios Pelkas replaces Andreas Bouchalakis.22:29

77 ‘ Corner, Greece. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.22:29

74 ‘ Failed attempt. Rodri (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Olmo.22:19

72 ‘ Offside. Koke tries a through ball, but José Gayà is caught offside.22:16

68 ‘ Failed attempt. Rodrigo (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dani Olmo.22:12

67 ‘ Substitution, Greece. Dimitris Limnios replaces Dimitris Giannoulis.22:15

67 ‘ Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Spain).22:11

67 ‘ Georgios Tzavellas (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:16

66 ‘ Corner, Spain. Conceded by Georgios Tzavellas.22:18

65 ‘ Substitution, Spain. Pablo Fornals replaces Álvaro Morata.22:09

65 ‘ Substitution, Spain. Sergio Busquets replaces Gavi because of an injury.22:09

64 ‘ Offside. Koke tries a through ball, but Rodrigo is caught offside.22:08

60 ‘ Foul by Gavi (Spain).22:05

60 ‘ Andreas Bouchalakis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:05

59 ‘ Dimitrios Goutas (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:03

59 ‘ Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:29

59 ‘ Foul by Dimitrios Goutas (Greece).22:29

57 ‘ Substitution, Spain. Rodrigo replaces Raúl de Tomás.22:01

57 ‘ Substitution, Spain. Dani Olmo replaces Pablo Sarabia.22:01

56 ‘ Foul by Rodri (Spain).22:00

56 ‘ Manolis Siopis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.22:00

54 ‘ Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:59

54 ‘ Pablo Sarabia (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:59

54 ‘ Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece).21:59

54 ‘ Corner, Greece. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.22:02

54 ‘ Shot rejected. Christos Tzolis (Greece) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anastasios Douvikas.21:59

52 ‘ Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Spain).21:56

52 ‘ Christos Tzolis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:56

51 ‘ Foul by Rodri (Spain).21:55

51 ‘ Anastasios Douvikas (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:55

49 ‘ Corner, Spain. Conceded by Dimitrios Goutas.21:57

49 ‘ Shot rejected. Raúl de Tomás (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.21:53

48 ‘ Pablo Sarabia (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:52

48 ‘ Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Spain).21:52

48 ‘ Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:52

48 ‘ Foul by Raúl de Tomás (Spain).21:52

48 ‘ Manolis Siopis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:52

47 ‘ Hand ball by Álvaro Morata (Spain).21:52

Second Half begins Greece 0, Spain 1.21:50

45 ‘ Substitution, Greece. Anastasios Douvikas replaces Vangelis Pavlidis.21:54

45 ‘ Substitution, Greece. Christos Tzolis replaces Giorgos Masouras.21:54

45 ‘+ 3’ First Half ends, Greece 0, Spain 1.21:44

45 ‘ Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Spain).21:44

45 ‘ Manolis Siopis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:42

38 ‘ Shot rejected. Rodri (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box.21:44

36 ‘ Shot saved. Álvaro Morata (Spain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by José Gayà.21:44

35 ‘ Raúl de Tomás (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:44

35 ‘ Foul by Petros Mantalos (Greece).21:42

33 ‘ Manolis Siopis (Greece) is shown the yellow card.21:42

32 ‘ Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Spain).21:44

32 ‘ Dimitris Giannoulis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:42

30 ‘ Offside. Konstantinos Tsimikas tries a through ball, but Vangelis Pavlidis is caught offside.21:48

29 ‘ Shot saved. José Gayà (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.21:45

29 ‘ Corner, Spain. Conceded by Georgios Tzavellas.21:43

26 ‘ Goals! Greece 0, Spain 1. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) from the penalty spot a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.21:45

24 ‘ Penalty for Spain. Íñigo Martínez was brought down in the penalty area.21:45

24 ‘ Penalty awarded by Dimitris Giannoulis (Greece) for a foul in the area.21:43

24 ‘ Shot rejected. Aymeric Laporte (Spain) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.21:45

23 ‘ Corner, Spain. Conceded by Georgios Tzavellas.21:43

23 ‘ Shot rejected. Raúl de Tomás (Spain) left footed shot from the center of the box. Koke assist.21:45

22 ‘ Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:45

22 ‘ Foul by Manolis Siopis (Greece).21:43

21 ‘ Offside. Thanasis Androutsos tries a through ball, but Giorgos Masouras is caught offside.21:43

14 ‘ Koke (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:45

14 ‘ Foul by Dimitris Giannoulis (Greece).21:43

4 ‘ Failed attempt. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álvaro Morata with a cross.21:29

3 ‘ Shot saved. Thanasis Androutsos (Greece) header from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Petros Mantalos with a cross.21:37

2′ Dimitris Giannoulis (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.21:03

2′ Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Spain).21:03

Foul by Gavi (Spain).21:11

Thanasis Androutsos (Greece) wins a free kick in his own half.20:54

First half begins.20:46