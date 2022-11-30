Hailey Baldwin turns 26, Justin Bieber’s tender statement from Japan

Justin Bieber dedicated an Instagram post to his wife Hailey Baldwin on her birthday on Tuesday.

Hailey Baldwin celebrated her twenty-sixth birthday on Tuesday. For the occasion, the young woman offered herself a trip to Japan with her husband, Justin Bieber. The Canadian singer took the opportunity to address a few words to his dear and tender, while sharing pictures of his romantic getaway. “Happy birthday (in Japan) to my favorite human being. You make life magical. I’m obsessed with everything about you. I love you Bum Bum,” he wrote under his slideshow.

What’s next after this ad

The lovebirds never miss an opportunity to dedicate Instagram posts to each other. Last September, both grabbed their prettiest pen to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. A few months earlier, in march 2022, the niece of Alec Baldwin addressed tender words to his companion. “Happy birthday my baby. There are many amazing and beautiful things in this life, but the best part is being able to experience them with you. I love you, at your 28 years, ”she wrote.

What’s next after this ad

After briefly dating in December 2015, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber reunited three years later. The couple married for the first time in September 2018 and renewed their union in 2019, during a sumptuous ceremony.