Haitian survivors of the shipwreck in the Bahamas are shocked

Bahamas Immigration Minister Keith Bell said Tuesday that the 25 Haitian survivors of the shipwreck last sundayin which 17 of his compatriots died, “They are still in a state of shock.”

On this day, Bell visited the Carmichael Road Detention Center, together with several psychotherapists, where the survivors of the shipwreck remain and where they are being given psychological support.

A total of 15 women, a man and a girl died last Sunday when his boat capsized, which departed from the Bahamas with an apparent destination for Miami (United States).

Local authorities first indicated that up to 60 migrants could travel on the boat, but the commander of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, William Sturrup, reported Tuesday that the people on board were 45.

“From the information we have collected, 45 people were traveling on the boat, so we are looking for three,” the commander explained to local media.

So far, three Bahamians, two of them between the ages of 35 and 48, have been detained as suspected smugglers of this tragedy.

Two of the detainees were traveling with the group making the illegal trip, while the third suspect was apprehended at a residence in New Providence, the Immigration Minister said.

Bell further explained that the authorities confirmed that at least one of the 25 survivors has a legal permit to work in the Bahamas.

For its part, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force reported Tuesday that it changed the status of its investigation from “search and rescue” to “search and recovery”, considering it unlikely that more people would be rescued alive.

Sturrup explained that officers are participating in the investigation using “drones” for search tasks by land and by sea near Cayo Blackbeard.

regretted that chances of finding survivors are slim for not knowing if they had floats, if they knew how to swim or how long they can go without food or water.

Officers have so far found no other bodies or objects belonging to the migrants in their search, which began a couple of hours after the crash.

The search area extends from Blackbeard Cay to near the Berry Islands.

For his part, the Minister of National Security of the Bahamas, Wayne Munroe, maintained that the local authorities will conduct investigations to find out how this operation unfolded.

“Will it be possible to locate the alleged leaders of this operation? Do they involve people in the United States or Haiti? Is it a transnational gang?” he questioned.

This event is the deadliest in Bahamas waters since 28 Haitian migrants died in February 2019 near Abaco, one of the islands of the Atlantic archipelago.