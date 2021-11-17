Hand luggage, bad news for travelers: here is the new rate

Some airlines have decided to overturn their hand luggage policy. Three companies have already adopted this rule. Let’s see together the innovations that have been introduced.

The pandemic crisis has brought news in terms of airline fares. Not exactly positive news for the many travelers. In fact, the new policy of some companies concerns the fare on hand luggage. A new direction that has made many turn up their noses.

The first airline to adopt this new policy was RyanAir. In the figure of the CEO announced the new rule concerning the paid trolley. After the announcement, too other companies they followed this path. And they took on the same decision.

Something that could not go unnoticed by the many travelers of the world. The two companies that have traveled the same path are EasyJet And Vueling. A new policy that has left many travelers very perplexed. Let’s go and see specifically what they have decided to do.

The new fare on hand luggage: it’s a storm

The pandemic period has resulted major economic hardships also to airlines. The inevitable change of policy adopted to recover from losses. Which, however, did not please travelers. Every day, people are on the move and having another shopping spree isn’t pleasant.

The companies that have followed the path started by RyanAir I’m EasyJet And Vueling. The Spanish company only allows you to have a bag with the trolley which becomes paid. On the site of Vueling we talk about basic rate ready from November 23. As mentioned, it will be possible to take on board only a small baggage of 40x20x30 cm. This will be placed under the seat opposite your location. While, the trolley will have to be paid.

Since 3 companies have already adopted this strategy it is easy to think of one cascade effect. Which will not please the many world travelers who often use this vehicle. A difficult period, also aggravated by these decisions that will cause discussion.