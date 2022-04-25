Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 96th birthday

A street crier to announce the Queen’s birthday. In Windsor, the tradition lives on. “The Queen’s birthday is one of the most important days here,” says Chris Brown, street crier for the Royal Borough of Windsor. Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926. Her longevity impresses the British. “It is our monarch who has reigned the longest”, expresses a resident. To mark the occasion, Buckingham published this unpublished photo of the queen with her horses. Something to reassure his subjects. “We heard that she had mobility problems. So seeing her standing with her horses is really good,” says a resident. Some came on purpose to mark the occasion, like Anne Daley who made the trip from Wales. “It’s a celebration for the country and for the Queen. It’s an opportunity to recognize what she does for the country,” she said. Britons or tourists, a moment to come together. The Queen’s birthday celebrations are held in private. The people who are gathered here will not be able to see it. On the other hand, they will be able to catch up in June, during the official celebrations of the jubilee. TF1 | Report E. Stern, C. Dubrul