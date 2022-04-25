Entertainment

Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 96th birthday

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

A street crier to announce the Queen’s birthday. In Windsor, the tradition lives on. “The Queen’s birthday is one of the most important days here,” says Chris Brown, street crier for the Royal Borough of Windsor. Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926. Her longevity impresses the British. “It is our monarch who has reigned the longest”, expresses a resident. To mark the occasion, Buckingham published this unpublished photo of the queen with her horses. Something to reassure his subjects. “We heard that she had mobility problems. So seeing her standing with her horses is really good,” says a resident. Some came on purpose to mark the occasion, like Anne Daley who made the trip from Wales. “It’s a celebration for the country and for the Queen. It’s an opportunity to recognize what she does for the country,” she said. Britons or tourists, a moment to come together. The Queen’s birthday celebrations are held in private. The people who are gathered here will not be able to see it. On the other hand, they will be able to catch up in June, during the official celebrations of the jubilee. TF1 | Report E. Stern, C. Dubrul

Source link

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Horoscope for today, Monday, April 25, 2022 | horoscopes

8 mins ago

The sexual clause of JLo and Ben Affleck is not so original

10 mins ago

Manchester United: Christopher Nkunku fires Cristiano Ronaldo

12 mins ago

Blac Chyna collapses after seeing her intimate photos again during the trial she faces against the Kardashians

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button