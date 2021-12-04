Hard punch of UEFA, OFFICIAL | Six clubs banned for three years

As many as six European clubs have been disqualified from all Uefa competitions: the official decision arrives that makes us tremble

Intransigence would seem to be the key word of theUefa, and yet another demonstration comes from the last decision taken.

In fact, through an official statement, the major European football body has announced that six clubs have been excluded from Uefa competitions for the next three years. Among these there are also important clubs such as the Real Betis, the Port and it Sporting Club de Portugal. Everything will depend on certain conditions that the clubs will have to satisfy no later than January 31, 2022. Uefa’s hard punch that makes football Europe tremble.

UEFA warns, risk of exclusion for six clubs: there is time until January 31 to avoid the sanction

Debts must be paid, and this is not just a life mantra. Me too’Uefa in fact, with an official press release he decided that paying off debts will be the necessary condition to avoid the harshest penalty, namely that of being excluded from Uefa club competitions.

In the official note, UEFA announced that it had sanctioned for not respecting the requirement of not having debts on Port, L’Astana, the Cluj, the CSKA-Sofia, the Mons Calpe, the Real Betis, the Santa Clara and it Sporting Clube de Portugal, with an unconditional financial contribution in addition to the exclusion from European competitions for the next three years, unless the debt is paid by January 31, 2022. For example in the case of Betis, the debt to be paid, as reported by ‘AS ‘, would be the one with the Rayo Vallecano of 250 thousand euros. So almost two months for these six clubs to settle their financial situations and return to participate in Uefa competitions.