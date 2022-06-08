Harry Potter: 6 stars of the saga who have practically disappeared

From Bonnie Wright to Evanna Lynch via the twins James and Oliver Phelps, focus on these stars of the “Harry Potter” saga who disappeared (or almost) from circulation after their time at Hogwarts.

After the Harry Potter film saga, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and a few others have continued their screen careers nicely. But others have struggled to find their way back to success, some even disappearing completely from the radar. From Bonnie Wright to Evanna Lynch via the twins James and Oliver Phelps, focus on these stars of the magic franchise who have practically disappeared from circulation.

James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley)

Warner Bros. France

Famous for playing the twins Fred and George Weasley in the entire Harry Potter saga, james and Oliver Phelps, themselves twins, then did not see their careers take off. James nevertheless appeared in the credits of the detective series Unclassified Affairs while the two brothers recently appeared together in the casting of the feature film Last Night in Soho directed by Edgar Wright. Always there to promote the saga that brought them fame, James and Oliver, now 36, host a podcast in which they talk a lot about their magical experience. They participated in the recent event show Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.

Evanna LynchLuna Lovegood

Warner Bros. France

Irish actress Evanna Lynchknown for playing the character of Luna Lovegood, Ravenclaw student and member of Dumbledore’s army, in the last four installments of the Harry Potter saga, did not appear much on the screen after this magical experience. Seen in particular in the credits of the detective series Unclassified casesthe one who participated in season 27 of Dancing with the British Stars is particularly committed to the fight for animal rights. Luna Lovegood released her memoir, The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting: The Tragedy and the Glory of Growing Up, last year, in which she notably discusses her health issues, as the 30-year-old suffered from anorexia nervosa. She participated in the recent event show Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.

Chris RankinPercy Weasley

Warner Bros. France

In six installments of the Harry Potter saga, he embodied the character of Percy Weasley, prefect of Gryffindor house. After his passage through the Hogwarts box, the British actor Chris Rankin, now 38 years old, has hardly been in front of the camera. He went to the other side of the latter, officiating as a producer for the company Bad Wolf, notably on the series Atlantis, The Bastard Executioner and Downton Abbey.

Bonnie Wright (Ginnie Weasley)

Warner Bros. France

Bonnie Wright embodied, in the entirety of the Harry Potter saga, the character of Ginnie Weasley, future wife of Harry Potter. After this experience, the British actress is very discreet in front of the camera, preferring to devote herself to directing. His short film Separate We Come, Separate We Go was presented at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. Bonnie Wright, very committed to ecological issues, was appointed in 2019 ambassador of the organization Greenpeace. This year, the 31-year-old published her first book, titled Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet, and appeared on the event show Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.



Jamie WaylettVincent Crabbe

Warner Bros. France

The post-Harry Potter era was very difficult for Jamie Waylett, who played the character of Vincent Crabbe, Slytherin student and friend of Draco Malfoy, in the first six installments of the saga. In 2009, the year of the release of the Half-Blood Prince, the British actor was arrested in possession of a knife and several bags of cannabis, which earned him a sentence to community service. But that’s not all. In 2012, Jamie Waylett was jailed for two years for participating in protests in England. Now 32, he has only known the Harry Potter saga as an on-screen experience.