Harry Potter actor is now an MMA fighter; that’s how it looks

Joshua Herdmann played one of the antagonists in the movies Harry Potter when he was only 13 years old; It was Gregory Goyle, one of Draco Malfoy’s friends and a student at Slytherin House at Hogwarts.

However, acting was not his passion so he looked for a new activity that would motivate him, discovering that it was the mmathat is, mixed martial arts: the combination of techniques from different martial arts and combat sports.

It should be remembered that Herdman acted in all seven successful films, being killed by his own spell of fire in the final installment of the franchise.??

Almost 20 years after appearing in adaptations of JK Rowling’s works, Herdman, 33, has confirmed that leaving acting to pursue mixed martial arts it was a wise decision.

After having had it all, there came a time when he found the path he wanted to travel, so quit smoking, parties and other outingsto concentrate on your fitness.

“ANDIt’s raw, exciting and unpredictable”he explained in 2016 to the BBC about his radical career change.

In 2010 he ventured into jiu jitsu and later into MMA, where he only had two fights that he won. Currently, he is dedicated to continuing to exercise and practice mixed martial arts.

“My training has been based for five years on traditional Japanese jiu-jitsu, I am a black belt”, said the man who followed the model of his father, a boxer and rugby player.

The exactor, who can deadlift two repetitions with a 190-kilogram bar, fondly remembers the days when he shared a set with Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

He also talked about Slytherin house – where Goyle was placed by the Sorting Hat– and mentioned that “It’s not everyone’s favorite”, but for him, “it’s perfect”.

Herdman will compete in the new series of ITV The Games, in which 12 fit celebrities battle it out at a sporting event during a week of live shows, according to the English media Mirror.

