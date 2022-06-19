HBO prepares a sequel focused on the life of Jon Snow

Actor Kit Harington reportedly greenlit a GOT prequel about Jon Snow.

HBO Max prepares a sequel to game of Thrones centered on the character Jon Snowplayed throughout the eight seasons of the blockbuster series by Kit Harington. According to The Hollywood Reporterthe British actor has already given the go-ahead to the project to continue the story from a leading role.

In the last season of GoTJon Snow discovers that his real name was Aeron Targaryen, a potential heir to the iron throne. In the final episode, he is exiled from Westeros and travels to the Great Northern Wall to leave his old life behind. Harington was twice nominated for an Emmy Award for his role.

Jon Snow with Tormund, one of the characters whose fate is uncertain after the events shown in the last chapter of the series.

While the Jon Snow sequel is in development, the decision does not mean that there is a definitive green light. How does the site cite culture leisureHBO has already canceled its first series derived from game of Thrones, after shooting the pilot and investing ten million dollars. It was a prequel set thousands of years before the original series, even before the Targaryens conquered Westeros, which was to star Naomi Watts.

However, the situation is different for House of the Dragon, the prequel that recreates the story just 200 years before the fiction that became a success during its eight seasons. HBO already reported that will broadcast the long-awaited first chapter on Sunday, August 21, and then it will be available on its streaming platform.

After passing through game of ThronesHarington has appeared in the marvel universeas one of the characters in Eternals in 2021. In addition, he played the lead role in the live production of Henry Vbased on a play by William Shakespeare, from the National Theater in London.

The impact of the character and the series

“I cried a lot in the last season, just out of sheer exhaustion. But I was feeling pretty excited. I think it had more to do with Emilia Clarke [Daenerys Targaryen]with the people around me and the story that was coming to an end”, he stated in 2020 in an interview with The Telegraph

And he made a curious comparison about his feelings after the end of the series. “Did you see that feeling of joy that you have when you walk down the street and you realize that you haven’t thought about your ex-girlfriend for a whileand you say: ‘I think I’m getting over it”, he stated.

The British actor even confessed that he went to therapy for the interpretation of Jon Snow. In fact, he had to enter a rehabilitation clinic to treat his anxiety problems after finishing filming.

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen

On that occasion, Harington revealed that he does not want to play heroes like Jon Snow again. because, “emotionally”, men “have a problem” and considered that they do not talk about their feelings because they are worried that it “shows weakness”. For the actor, this is an old concept, which comes from the Second World War.

“I feel like it’s a kind of role that I’m not going to play anymore. It’s not a male role the world needs to see”, expressed Harington at that time.

Kit Harington with his wife Rose Leslie, whom he met on GOT. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) – Credits: @AFP

In another interview with the magazine Variety, revealed how difficult it was to face the popularity of the series, especially when the continuity of his character had been called into question at the end of one of the seasons.

“I felt like I had to be the luckiest person in the world when actually I felt very vulnerable. I had a bad time, as I think a lot of people can do in their twenties. I started therapy and started talking to people. I felt very insecure and was not talking to anyone. I had to be grateful for what I had, but I was incredibly worried about whether I could even act.”