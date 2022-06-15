He admitted it! Sandra Bullock is ashamed of one of her films: “It doesn’t make sense”

After recently announcing his indefinite retirement from acting, Sandra Bullock account that still he “regrets” for having participated in one of the films he starred in.

While promoting his new film, The lost Citythe Oscar-winning actress admitted that she still feels “ashamed” for having been part of Maximum Speed ​​2released in 1997 and which was a critical and box office failure.

About that project, Bullock argued in conversation with TooFab that the plot of the film “makes no sense”. And he said: “ I’ve talked a lot about it. A ship slowly heading towards an island… That’s one I wish I hadn’t done, and there are no fans that I know of of that movie ”, he continued.

In the interview, which the interpreter offered with Daniel Radcliffe, Bullock insisted that this project represents one of the performances that she prefers to forget within her long career of 35 years in acting.

The actor intervened to affirm that the action movie to which the actress refers “awakened a kind of cult” since its premiere in the 90s. “Like five people saw it,” the actress quipped.

Interviewer Brian Particelli said that when he was a teenager, he had really enjoyed the movie, in response to which the actress said: “ Nobody went to see it except you, so I’m glad ”, he joked.

Directed by Jan de Bont, the sequel to Maximum speed features Bullock reprising the role of her 1994 predecessor, Annie Porter. The first film follows her and Keanu Reeves’ characters as they try to save passengers on a Los Angeles bus that will explode if its speed is slowed or increased. Meanwhile, the second installment focuses on Annie and her boyfriend as they try to prevent a boat from crashing into an oil tanker. In 2019, Reeves explained why he didn’t return for the sequel, candidly recalling how disappointed he was when he read that project’s script.

Bullock’s announcement, confirming his retirement, completely surprised the entertainment world days ago. The actress revealed that she made the decision not to work for an undetermined amount of time, and she explained the reasons behind it. “ Right now, and I don’t know how long it will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest. ” Bullock told Entertainment Tonight. “I take my job very seriously when I’m doing it. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family,” she said of why she won’t be returning to a recording set anytime soon.

“We don’t know how long or how short that period will be, but that’s where they’re going to find me for a while,” she added, happy to be able to stay home with her children Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, whom she adopted. in 2010 and 2015 respectively. From now on, the actress will go from playing characters to performing other types of tasks. “Care for all her needs,” she said when asked what she plans to spend her days away from the sets. “Attend to her social calendar,” she elaborated.

Sandra Bullock first showed the face of her daughter, Laila – Source: YouTube

The interpreter also revealed that her children are happy because these days they will go, for the first time, to a movie premiere when they attend the premiere of Lost City. “They will do it through the back door. Although Laila really wants to be on the red carpet. I was like, ‘That’s not going to happen,’ but finally they’ll be able to see it and everyone will be able to invite a friend,” she recounted. “It will be the first time that they get out of this kind of dark cloud of the pandemic and can feel some kind of sense of normality,” she added, confessing that during these two years of living with the coronavirus she was very paranoid. “All parents know me as the crazy one from the pandemic. They know that their children will return without Covid when they come to our house.”