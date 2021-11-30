World

He marries a cow who is convinced that he is her dead and reincarnated husband: “He kissed me like he did”

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

“He has me kissed like my husband did“. Khim Hang, 74, has decided to marry a cow because she is convinced that she is the reincarnation of her late husband. The story comes from the northeastern province of Kratie in Cambodia: the woman said she was kissed by a cow and saw again in that gesture the same kind of kisses her husband gave her. Not only that, as “proof” she added that the animal then followed her by demonstrating a docile temperament, just like her spouse Tol Khut did.

“I think the cow is my husband because whatever it does… it’s exactly like my husband did when he was alive“, The woman told Reuters, as reported by the Sun. The couple’s son is also convinced of this and every day he makes sure that the cow does not leave their home because it is able to “Feel the spirit of his father inside the animal“. The wedding between the 74-year-old and the cow was celebrated and the woman welcomed her into the house after the ceremony, preparing a bed for him with the cushions used by her deceased husband and looking after her as if she were a “human” companion. Not only that, in his will, the woman prohibited her children from selling or mistreating the cow after her death and recommended that they take care of it as if it were their father.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

“Our parents beat us and raped us, they said to do it in the name of God”: the story of a daughter of the “family of horrors”

next

Next article

He kills his pregnant friend and practices a ‘caesarean’ to take the baby

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Adverse reactions to Covid vaccines, here are the UK numbers – Il Tempo

2 days ago

“Squid game? Sentenced to death”, who gets killed and why – Libero Quotidiano

5 days ago

Now Brussels is preparing travel restrictions. Germany: “A terrible Christmas awaits us”

2 weeks ago

The virus spreads in Slovenia, Italy besieged at East- Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button