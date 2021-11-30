He marries a cow who is convinced that he is her dead and reincarnated husband: “He kissed me like he did”

“He has me kissed like my husband did“. Khim Hang, 74, has decided to marry a cow because she is convinced that she is the reincarnation of her late husband. The story comes from the northeastern province of Kratie in Cambodia: the woman said she was kissed by a cow and saw again in that gesture the same kind of kisses her husband gave her. Not only that, as “proof” she added that the animal then followed her by demonstrating a docile temperament, just like her spouse Tol Khut did.

“I think the cow is my husband because whatever it does… it’s exactly like my husband did when he was alive“, The woman told Reuters, as reported by the Sun. The couple’s son is also convinced of this and every day he makes sure that the cow does not leave their home because it is able to “Feel the spirit of his father inside the animal“. The wedding between the 74-year-old and the cow was celebrated and the woman welcomed her into the house after the ceremony, preparing a bed for him with the cushions used by her deceased husband and looking after her as if she were a “human” companion. Not only that, in his will, the woman prohibited her children from selling or mistreating the cow after her death and recommended that they take care of it as if it were their father.