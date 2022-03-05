Health reports two new deaths and 73 hospitalizations for COVID-19

The Health Department reported this Friday two new deaths and 73 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

The agency indicated in its preliminary report that one of the deceased was not vaccinated, while the other had not received his booster dose.

With these deaths, the global total in the death row increased to 4,130.

“It is important that the high-risk population get vaccinated against COVID-19, including the booster dose”exhorted the agency in a tweet.

In the noon update it was reported that the deceased were a 76-year-old man from the Arecibo region and a 93-year-old man from the Ponce region. The deaths occurred on March 2.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 14; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 5; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 2.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

101 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 99 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 43 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

As for the 73 people hospitalized, 63 are adult patients and 10 are minors.

There are 18 adults in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 12 are on a ventilator. There are no pediatric patients in intensive care.

While, the reported positivity rate at noon was at 4.79%.

On the other hand, the daily average of confirmed cases -in a period of seven days- amounts to 71, while that of probable cases is 98.

In addition, 2,930,614 eligible individuals ages 5 and older (95.3%) have received at least one dose of licensed COVID-19 vaccines. Of these, 2,634,144 (85.6%) have completed the dose series.

At least 161,827 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of the vaccine Pfizer. In addition, 1,330,219 people aged 12 years or older have the booster dose, out of a population of 2,326,606 eligible to receive it (57.2%).

The Pfizer booster is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnsonthey can receive the booster after two months of booster from the single dose.