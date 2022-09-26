HEALTHY FOOD based on Proteins & Prebiotics

There are infinities of Global Food Trendswe, as digital experts, constantly analyze the latest on the internet and discover that searches about Healthy nutrition They are the ones that take the first place, but we detect that the searches “foods to gain muscle mass” have grown by more than 900% in the last year.

Exclusive Interview on Trends in Healthy Eating

Considering this, we share the exclusive interview with Thomas Weber, Sales Manager for Latin America at Beneo, a leading company of functional ingredients.

Find out much more about the latest trends in food ingredients, inulin and oligofructose extraction, and how to replace Titanium Dioxide in bakery and confectionery foods.

Did you know that Titanium Dioxide (E171) as a food additive can no longer be used in food preparations in any of the EU countries?

Beneo offers alternatives for the Titanium dioxide among other important ingredients to create Vegan Dairy.

Dairy Substitutes to Follow the Trend in Healthy Eating.

Substituting powdered milk for powdered rice allows you to develop delicious chocolate bites, rich and also respectful with animals.

A 100% vegan lifestyle is too big a challenge for both the consumer and the manufacturers, but thanks to the Beneo portfolio it is much simpler.

Tasty and nutritious plant-based ingredients