Helmut Marko warns Verstappen is a ‘ticking time bomb’

Midtime Editorial

20.04.2022





Max Verstappen has not had a good start to the season Formula 1 despite winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prixsince he has had to retire in two of the three races held, so Helmut Marko, boss of REd Bullconsiders its pilot to be a ‘time bomb’.

“With the set-up of the car, sometimes you lack the confidence to maintain his (Verstappen’s) extreme driving style. You can see that this makes Czech (Perez) East closer to him than in the past. If we don’t win again soon, then It is a time bomb!” he told the Austrian ORF.

The Dutch driver is 46 points behind the world championship leader charles leclercwho has had a great start with ferrarisomething that becomes frustrating for the defending champion.

But Helmut considers that Verstappen has matured during these years that he has raced, compared to what he showed during his debut with red bullnow called AlphaTauriin 2015.

“it’s much calmer. After his retirement, he went back to the box and we discussed things calmly; However, in this case, we knew we could run into that problem, because we also had to deal with it in ladder, so it didn’t come out of the blue in that sense. He is a emotional driver and passionate who will always give his opinion. But in my opinion, is much quieter than in the past”, Marko said of the retreat in Melbourne.