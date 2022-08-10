Helsinki: Justin Bieber Salutes With Arm Raised During Performance, Jewish Community Outrages

“It’s a slap in the face to millions of Jews around the world from the famous singer”

Canadian singer Justin Bieber performed on Tuesday in Helsinki, Finland, in front of 20,000 spectators, a performance during which the singer-songwriter was recorded saluting with a raised arm going and coming along the stage. The video has reached Jewish communities in Europe, who are demanding explanations from the singer’s producers.

“It’s a slap in the face to millions of Jews around the world from the famous singer,” said Conference of Rabbis of Europe President Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt.

“It is unthinkable that a singer with tens of millions of fans and followers around the world would allow himself to adopt such conduct on European soil soaked in the blood of millions of Jews and other minorities, who have brutally murdered by the Nazi oppressor”, he was also indignant, considering that such an “obscene” gesture on such a broad platform is “an image of victory for anti-Semites and constitutes an incitement to hate”.

“I demand an explanation from the singer for this humiliating behavior and I call on the State of Israel to consider canceling his show scheduled for Israel in October,” he said.

This incident comes two months before a performance of the famous Canadian singer scheduled for the Israeli stage on October 13, 2022. Justin Bieber has become an essential artist with 80 million albums sold worldwide.