here are the taxpayers who risk record fines

Not only do tax evaders have to fear the actions of the tax authorities. Even a simple forgetfulness can lead to very high fines. And for several reasons.

The magnifying glass on money movements is getting wider and wider. The objective of the Tax Authority is to limit certain transactions as much as possible, so as to intervene if the traveling figures give rise to suspicions on alleged tax evasions. For this reason, when using cash, it is always good to take into account the implications that may arise. Yup, because it is not only the tax evaders who have to fear the action of the tax authorities. Even an honest citizen, should he make a mistake, could find himself in somewhat unpleasant situations. This is why it will be better not to be distracted taxpayers, especially in the period of the end of the year (notoriously more intense in terms of fiscal controls).

So be careful. Not reporting your income isn’t the only way to get in trouble. Omit, perhaps out of distraction, to provide specific information or documentation it could cost in equal measure. Mostly we talk about financial penalties. Which, however, in an objectively difficult period like this would still be a weight to bear. To avoid unpleasant consequences, the data provided and what has been declared must be in perfect correspondence, both to maintain a situation of regularity with the tax authorities and any bonuses received.

Tax, assessments on fiscal shock absorbers: who risks fines

Avoiding fines, therefore, becomes a necessary condition for staying within the legal limits. In fact, financial shock absorbers, if perceived, are more subject to tax inspections. Any infringements could cost penalties of up to € 5,164 on the Isee declarations. Most of the time, it all focuses on the level of false information. Which, once ascertained, would lead to the suspension of the benefit and the consequent fines. The high amount aims to discourage both tax evasion and tax fraud practices. But be careful, because the offense is not limited to a failure to return one’s income or an omission.

READ ALSO >>> Agenzia delle Entrate, the fines at the end of the year will be very high

The Revenue Agency imposes fines of up to 1,000 euros to taxpayers who fail to comply with the limits on the use of cash. As of January 1, 2022, the limit will be further lowered, from the current € 1,999.99 to € 999.99. Basically, it will not be possible to go beyond € 1,000 for payments made with cash. A squeeze that, in addition to combating tax evasion through the incentive for traceable payments, aims to contain the crime of money laundering. A threshold which, according to Legislative Decree 157/2019, is valid for both individuals and legal entities. So be careful. Falling into error is easy and running into high fines is just as easy: just think that professionals or taxpayers who do not report violations could find themselves paying penalties between 3,000 and 15,000 euros.