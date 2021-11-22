Bad sleep is a real curse. Those who suffer from insomnia know it: it can have far more disabling consequences than you think. Among these, constant stress that leads to both physical and social problems. For this reason, the fight against insomnia, and in general against all sleep disorders, is of primary importance.

If your insomnia is at an advanced stage, there is nothing to do but seek medical attention. But in case of milder (however disabling) sleep disorders, we can first try alternative solutions that make our nights more comfortable. One of these is to use a “weighted blanket”.

Here, then, is the object that would help to calm anxiety and sleep well in case of mild sleep disorders, without resorting to drugs. It is clear that this is not a cure for insomnia or anything like that. The weighted blanket is just one possible solution to improve the sleep experience and reduce minor ailments, which sometimes make a difference.

Here is the item that would help calm anxiety and sleep well in case of mild sleep disorders

The weighted blanket, also called a weighted blanket, is a particular type of blanket, created specifically to calm the most restless sleeps. It is usually made from wool or cotton and stuffed with different materials, which can range from specific types of plastic to glass marbles. Its peculiarity, as the name suggests, is that it is heavy.

Its weight would also be its strength. The weighted blanket is a non-medical and non-pharmacological remedy to try to soothe small sleep disturbances. In fact, staying under such a heavy blanket would help create an extremely protected climate, where you can sleep better.

How and where to buy it

Not all weighted blankets are created equal. To make the most of its benefits, we must choose the one that suits us best. The indicated weight is variable and should be 10% of our body weight. It must be neither too light (it wouldn’t do its job) nor too heavy (it would be overwhelming). There are both summer and winter versions.

We can order our weighted blanket in the sanitary facilities. Otherwise, we can easily buy it in the best ecommerce sites (on Amazon, for example, we find it easily). This simple object could finally calm our rests before resorting to drugs.

Deepening

To defeat insomnia without sleeping pills and finally sleep well, the key is this little-known method