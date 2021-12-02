Here is the perfect workout to get ready for the holidays and lose weight while having fun effortlessly

To feel good about yourself you need to feel good. It may seem like a difficult pun. In reality, it means that it is not enough to be satisfied with one’s job or family to like oneself. We all know that how you look matters too.

That’s why we often hear about the gym, workouts, healthy weight and extra pounds. We also know that nutrition is the cornerstone of health. This is confirmed by the Istituto Superiore della Sanità which promotes healthy eating together with daily exercise. Well, playing sports is equally important.

The theme becomes crucial when it comes to the holiday season. Christmas is a convivial moment, where relatives and friends celebrate and exchange their affection. Food is at the center of the celebrations and in the end there is always the risk of overdoing it and gaining a few extra pounds. But here’s the perfect workout to get ready for the holidays and lose weight while having fun effortlessly.

Think about the line while having fun without giving up

Playing sports is not always seen as a fun activity. It often happens that exercising is an imposition, dictated by the need to keep fit. However, few people know that there are simple workouts to lose weight or strengthen muscles.

In a few minutes a day and a lot of energy, effective sessions can be created for every need. We have seen how to lose weight and train your body with this inexpensive item in one short session a day and get back in shape. Again, we focused on specific workouts for the thighs and hips.

In this article, we talk about how to best train before and after the holiday season and New Year’s Eve. In this way we will discover how it is possible not to ruin our line by enjoying dinners and lunches with the family. Just choose the right exercises.

It sounds weird, but it’s the muscles that help burn and burn calories. That is why it would be ideal to tone and train them at this stage of the year. This, of course, without forgetting to go for a brisk run or walk every day.

2 times a week, on the other hand, you can create an ad hoc circuit designed to burn excess fat. It takes 25 minutes at medium and high intensity. It starts with a small warm-up of the arms (rotations) and legs (kicked jog). Then you choose exercises based on your physical preparation.

We recommend starting with squats and lunges (2 sets of 20). We proceed with jumping jacks and alternating leg jumps (2 sets of 30 seconds). Crunch and the various plank modes in motion are very important for the core. Finally we resume with 2 sessions of jumping jacks. This will help us speed up our metabolism and compensate for the party revelry. But be careful, it is always better to exceed only in a few days.