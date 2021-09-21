here is the preview of the new video 34 + 35

written by Roberta Marciano





Ariana Grande is ready to release her second single from the album Positions, his latest work from which he has already extracted the song of the same name. 34 + 35 one of the most loved songs by fans, it will therefore be the second that the singer will publish and she already has a music video ready.

The singer hasn’t announced the official release date but this new clip should arrive very soon. The former Nickelodeon star has, in fact, published a short preview of the new video that could be released in the coming weeks.

The mood of the video almost looks like something spooky (frightening) given by the writings that recall the tales of terror.

Ari is in what looks like a laboratory, but it is not clear from the preview what the functionality of this place could be. The Arianators are no longer in the skin and are very curious to understand what will happen.

After the Positions video inspired by the President of the United States of America, who knows what will be the theme that will bring Ariana to the small screen. We are very curious to find out.