here’s what went wrong between the two

Released in 1999, Notting Hill is one of the most beautiful romantic films in the history of cinema, with an incredible love between an ordinary man and a beautiful movie star. A film that for more than twenty years has made us dream of a love story as beautiful as the one between Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts. Directed by Roger Michell, The Romantic Comedy is set in the London neighborhood of the same name, where the love story between a movie star and a bookseller is told. A difficult story, but one that still manages to find its happy ending. Although the film was a huge success and the two movie stars – Roberts and Grant – looked like they had an electrifying chemistry, not all that glitters was gold.

Over the course of his career, Hugh Grant has starred alongside beautiful women, including Sandra Bullock, Renee Zellweger and Sarah Jessica Parker. While he always claimed to get along well with Sandra and Jessica, he admitted that there was no good blood between him and Julia Roberts. In fact, things between the two were decidedly difficult. All this depended on the fact that Roberts did not particularly believe in the project, as she admitted herself in an interview: “When I sat down to read the script, I didn’t have high expectations.”

For Hugh Grant, Roberts felt like a real diva, a big Hollywood star who came to England with her entourage to make a small film. In addition, the actress kept asking for money before filming ended and went from a salary of ten thousand dollars to fifteen thousand dollars to complete the whole film. This did not impress Hugh Grant, who actually began to dislike Julia Roberts a little.

