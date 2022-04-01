Hialeah mother of five claims she was robbed. She lost $14,700 in a scam

A Hialeah mother decided to speak to the media after she said she paid $14,700 in a scam related to a house she was trying to rent.

Sonia Urrutia, a single mother with five children, found the house in May through the Craigslist portal, and thought it was something legal, but it was not. She lost all her savings, she claimed.

Urrutia, who is a licensed facial artist and tattoo artist, told CBS4 reporter Peter D’Oench: “It was very important to me, to find a home for myself and my children.”

“I had to leave the house where I had lived for nine years because it had been sold. It was then that I got on Craigslist. I was desperate to find a property because I knew I had a deadline to leave. On Craigslist I found a great property at a good price. I thought it was 100 percent legit.”

“A person sent me a text message, we wrote to each other and I sent him my phone number. He wanted to have a conversation with me.”

Urrutia said the man he spoke with was using the property owner’s name.

“I sent him $14,700 in a money order, and the reason I gave him so much money, four months rent in advance, was because I wanted to make sure that I could rent the property. Everything is very expensive and crazy, so I decided to offer him a little more than usual, ”she said.

‘“I saw the property. I passed by the place several times in my car, but I was not allowed to enter to see the house. The man I was negotiating with told me that the people who lived there didn’t want to be disturbed, because they liked to keep their privacy, and I understood that.”

Urrutia said that when he discovered that the house was not for rent, and he realized that he had been cheated out of his money, he felt like dying.

“It caught me by surprise,” he said. “I have no words to express how I felt, and I had to do something.”

According to Urrutia, he made a report with the Hialeah police, and they told him they are investigating what happened to him.

Urrutia added that he has some advice to give.

“Please don’t send any money,” he said. “Meet the person in person and demand to see their ID.”

Urrutia said that she currently has many difficulties, and both she and her children have had to live in several houses. She then added that she hopes to recover the money that was stolen from her.

CBS4 tried to contact Craigslist, but has been unable to do so.

Translation of Jorge Posada