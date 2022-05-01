High Cholesterol: If you have this color of nails, this could be a warning sign you shouldn’t ignore

Cholesterol is a lipid substance naturally present in the cells of our body. The largest percentage of cholesterol is produced by the liver, the remainder comes from the diet.

We often hear about cholesterol in its negative meaning, when it is defined as ‘high’. It should be clarified that cholesterol in itself is not harmful to our body; it becomes so when it exceeds the normal values, which should be between 100 and 129 mg / dL, in this case we are talking about LDL cholesterol, the so-called ‘bad cholesterol’.

Excessively high cholesterol levels carry an increased risk of heart disease and stroke. The best way to find out the state of your cholesterol is certainly to undergo blood tests. However, there are some signals that our body sends us, which can be real alarm bells.

Nails as a wake-up call for high cholesterol

A clear signal comes to us from the nails. Observing the changes in the nail surface is essential to better understand the state of health of our body. If we notice brown / purplish ‘fine lines’ on our nails, we should pay close attention to them as they could be clear indicators of too high cholesterol levels in our blood.

As the American Dermatologist Association also suggests, these streaks can be caused by injury, but if you don’t remember when and how you can be injured, you should see a doctor as they could be a sign of heart disease, caused by clogged arteries. This is the so-called splinter hemorrhage as the line often looks like a splinter stuck under the nail.

These so-called “splinters” are small blood spots that can also appear on the toenails and are the result of tiny blood vessels breaking down and bursting, leaving tiny specks of blood visible through the nail. An accumulation of cholesterol in the blood could be the very basis of this phenomenon.

This would be because the excessive cholesterol would clog the arteries, thereby restricting blood flow to various parts of the body, including the nails, which could then darken or flake off.

If you notice such a change in your nails, you should consult an expert.

Source: Indian Dermatology Journal

