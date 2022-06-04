his companion Sam Asghari opens up about this terrible ordeal

On May 14, the interpreter of Gimme More and Sam Asghari revealed that they had lost the child they were expecting, a month after revealing the star’s pregnancy. ” We lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Maybe we should have waited to announce it, but we were too excited to share the good news “, had entrusted Britney Spears on the social networks, “ Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue to try to expand our beautiful family “.

Just two days later, the 28-year-old model opened up to GQ. It was not until June 1 that the media revealed the content of the poignant interview. Despite his pain, Sam Asghari seems determined to keep the hope of having a child with the singer: ” We are positive about it. It’s something that happens to a lot of people. And a beautiful thing that I heard is that when the baby is ready, it will come “. As he explained to GQ, he does not intend to mope, because his ” life is too amazing to be distracted “and to keep him away” optimism and positivity “.

Sam Asghari soon married to Britney Spears?

In order to move on and stop thinking about the miscarriage of Justin Timberlake’s ex, the couple decided to devote themselves to a very important event for them… Their wedding! In a relationship since 2016 and engaged since September 2021, the two lovebirds have not yet said “yes”. But it wouldn’t be long… On May 8, the sports coach had indeed revealed to his fans that the date of the long-awaited event had been fixed. Will their union take place very soon? The mystery remains!