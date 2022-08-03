Hollywood’s Hottest Singles

Which males are having the most female stars in Tinseltown right now?

Here are four that the girls are snapping up!

1-Jacob Elordi



Photo: Shutterstock

The 25-year-old Australian actor captured the hearts of teenage girls around the world in 2018 with his role in The Kissing Booth…as well as that of her co-star Joey King. After his breakup the following year, the don Juan did the exact same thing again by seducing Zendaya, his co-star in the TV series Euphoria. The couple split in 2020, but Jacob wasn’t single for long. He then dated model Kaia Gerber for a year and then charmed influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli earlier this year. It seems that the duo has been dating since May, but we recently saw the one who has just celebrated his 25th birthday with a mysterious brunette at the cinema…

Olivia Jade Giannulli Photo: Shutterstock Kaia Gerber Photo: Shutterstock Joey King Photo: Shutterstock Olivia Jade Giannulli Photo: Shutterstock Kaia Gerber Photo: Shutterstock Joey King Photo: Shutterstock

2-Michael B. Jordan



Photo: Shutterstock

The star actor of Black Panther is a real heartthrob! Even if he tries to keep his love life away from the cameras, his presence in the company of different ladies in recent years has not escaped it. He first stoked rumors when he left the MET Gala after party with Kendall Jenner in 2015. It was then rumored that he charmed Lupita Nyong’o, his co-star in Black Panther, as well as actress KiKi Layne, French model Cindy Bruna and Iranian-Swedish singer Snoh ​​Aalegra. The gossip about his loves died down in January 2021. Indeed, for the first time in his life, the 35-year-old star publicly confirmed a relationship, the lucky winner being model Lori Harvey. Michael reopened his Tinder account in June, however, after declaring himself single again.

Kiki Layne Photo: Shutterstock Cindy Bruna Photo: Shutterstock Lori Harvey Photo: Shutterstock Kiki Layne Photo: Shutterstock Cindy Bruna Photo: Shutterstock Lori Harvey Photo: Shutterstock

3-Jason Momoa



Photo: Shutterstock

In January, the interpreter of Aquaman announced his divorce from the mother of his two children, Lisa Bonet, after 16 years of marriage. He has since made a strong comeback in the singles market! In March, rumors broke that the sexy 43-year-old actor was having an affair with actress Kate Beckinsale, a gossip sparked after he gallantly lent her his coat at an Oscars afterparty. This forced Jason to deny it all…and reveal his romance with the film’s star. Ambulance, Eiza González, which would have started in February. The stars ended their romance in June because of their incompatible work schedules. However, they would have found time to see each other in London on July 5.

Lisa Bonet Photo: Shutterstock Kate Beckinsale Photo: Shutterstock Lisa Bonet Photo: Shutterstock Kate Beckinsale Photo: Shutterstock

4-The Weeknd



Photo Getty Images

Since becoming rich and famous, the interpreter of starboy has lived several romances with some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. He first cracked Bella Hadid, whom he dated for more than a year. Their busy schedule would have gotten the better of their couple in 2016… but not their love, since they went out together again for several months in 2018 and 2019 and saw each other again in 2020. with the model, the 32-year-old rapper had a love affair of a few months with Selena Gomez in 2017. He would also have flirted with the Spanish singer Rosalía in 2020 and Angelina Jolie in 2021. His last conquest would be the DJ Simi Khadra in February , but nothing has been confirmed so far!

Selena Gomez Photo: Shutterstock Rosalia Photo: Getty Images Simi Khadra Photo: Getty Images Bella Hadid Photo: Image Press Agency Angelina Jolie Photo: Shutterstock Selena Gomez Photo: Shutterstock Rosalia Photo: Getty Images Simi Khadra Photo: Getty Images Bella Hadid Photo: Image Press Agency Angelina Jolie Photo: Shutterstock

