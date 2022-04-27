Homecoming: Jennifer Lopez and Tom Holland – News

From this Tuesday, you will be able to discover a digital copy of the romantic comedy Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

In this one, Kat Valdez is a music superstar. She planned to marry her lover, Bastian, in the middle of a concert. But, when she is about to say: “I do”, she learns that her darling has cheated on her with her assistant. Rather than walk off stage and cancel the celebrations, she chooses a new husband, a stranger in the crowd holding a “Marry me” sign. And, just like that, Kat Valdez finds herself married to Charlie, an ordinary math teacher. Over the next few weeks, Kat and Charles get to know each other and develop feelings for each other. But can two people leading such different lives develop a real relationship?

Note that the film will be offered in Blu-ray and DVD from May 10, 2022.





A scene from the movie Marry Me -Universal Pictures



Also available as a digital copy this Tuesday is the hit film Uncharted which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

In this film inspired by the video game of the same name, according to legend, a huge cargo of gold is still in the holds of the explorer Magellan’s ships. Nathan Drake and his big brother Sam have always dreamed of discovering the location of these mythical boats, but time and circumstances have finally separated them. Having become a bartender and thief, Nathan one day meets Victor Sullivan, who is also looking for the treasure and who could tell him more about his missing brother. But can he trust this mysterious individual? However, they decide to team up, embarking on a quest for a cross that could well be the key to the enigma.

Ruben Fleischer is directing the film, which earned $3,154,502 in Quebec.

Release date on Ultra HD – 4K, DVD, Blu-ray: May 10, 2022





A scene from the movie Uncharted -Sony Pictures



Also available this week:

This Tuesday :

– The Desperate Hour (Video on Demand)

– During his lifetime (Video on demand)

– Lost Illusions (Video on Demand)

– Moonfall (Blu-ray, DVD)

Wednesday April 27:

– 365 Days: This Day (Netflix)

– The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (Netflix)

Friday April 29:

– I Love America (Amazon Prime Video)

– The Contractor (Video on Demand)

Saturday April 30:

– Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Netflix)