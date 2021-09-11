Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, the concert film by the famous American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, has been available for a few days on Disney +.

In the film, directed by Robert Rodriguez in collaboration with Patrick Osborne, Billie Eilish performs the songs from her new album Happier Than Ever at the Hollywood Bowl, accompanied by the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, the Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo and, of course, his brother Finneas.

But this is not a simple concert: Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles contains both narrative and animated elements. Specifically, the animated part was edited by Patrick Osborne, we can get a taste thanks to this video:

How did the animated version of Billie Eilish come about?

Interviewed by Cinema Blend, the director talked about the main sources of inspiration for the animated version of Billie Eilish, suggested by the singer herself. Among the titles mentioned we find Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and Escape from the world of dreamsThe works of the director and host are also fundamental Ralph Bakshi: