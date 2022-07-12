How many family doctors are necessary?

On the other hand, the number of hospital specialists has grown steadily by no less than 33% since 2007, reaching 71,000 according to the Ministry of Health (other sources put it at 80,000). 20% of them are over 59 years old. Some 5,700 mir hospital specialties have been called this year, which far exceeds the simple replacement rate, between 2,000 and 2,500 per year.

Three questions: Will hospital specialists continue to increase indefinitely, beyond the replacement rate? Are other specialists going to compete with family doctors for hospital emergency places? Is the specialty of emergency medicine intrinsically necessary or is it proposed politically now by mere tactics?





The answer to all these questions conditions the number of family doctors needed annually to add to the 2,000-3,500 previously estimated. But the million dollar question would be: What is done with primary care while those reinforced promotions of family medicine or the new specialists in emergency medicine are coming out? The answer is vital for many professionals.

